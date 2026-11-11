Christmas beetle survey expands as CSIRO funds new monitoring network

After six years of community sightings, a new funded project will train volunteers to run UV light traps in five cities, aiming to confirm whether Christmas beetle populations are declining. The work follows a $30,000 grant and record iNaturalist observations of 40 species.

A new funded monitoring network will train 50 community volunteers to run UV light traps in Sydney, Cairns, Canberra, Brisbane and Darwin, marking a major expansion of the Christmas Beetle Count after six years of unfunded citizen science.

The project has been awarded $30,000 and will operate monthly light traps to gather rigorous, long-term, location-based baseline population data. The first sightings this season came through in September, a good month earlier than last year. Despite a decade of headlines asking where all the iridescent insects have gone, scientists still do not know if Christmas beetles are actually declining.

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Unfunded Christmas Beetle Count

That is because it takes years of grit, data and determination to convert anecdotal evidence into hard, published science, especially in insect research. Associate Professor Tanya Latty, an entomologist from the University of Sydney, has run the Christmas Beetle Count on an entirely unfunded basis for the last six years, driven by community members who go out, see a Christmas beetle and submit it to iNaturalist.

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When the count started, there were a few thousand sightings of Christmas beetles in Australia. As of today, the project has reached 26,497 observations of 40 species, including nine species that had not been seen for decades before the count began. The problem, Latty says, is that the data tells us where people are seeing a beetle, but it does not tell us where people are not seeing a beetle.

So while the count has built unprecedented data on where and when different types of beetles emerge each year, it cannot yet confirm whether populations are declining. Applying for research funding is tricky without proof the beetles are vanishing. The problem with Christmas beetles has always been that technically, they are not threatened, Latty says. There is not really any data that their numbers have decreased, even though everybody feels like their numbers have decreased.

Funding Challenges For Scientists

It is a bit of a chicken-and-the-egg problem. You kind of need the funding to be able to demonstrate that there is a decline, but you cannot demonstrate the decline until you have funding. Christmas Beetle Count data has already helped identify at-risk species that are confined to small habitats. One of those is the gold Christmas beetle, which is so lustrous it looks as if an 18-carat scarab pendant popped off a pharaoh's neck and sprang to life.

The public just crowned the gleaming insect as the ABC's Insect of the Year. It lives in a very small, specific range in Far North Queensland. If there was a significant natural disaster, then that could conceivably wipe out all the habitat for that one species because it is found in such a small area, Latty says. Latty is optimistic about the season.

It is hard to say, given there are so many unknowns about both insects, she says. But my gut feeling is it could be a good year. For a lot of insects, a warm, milder winter tends to mean they are able to grow faster, get bigger and come out a little bit earlier, and we have seen that with the Christmas Beetle Count data.

Declining Beetle Populations

The first sightings came through in September, a good month earlier than they did last year. Dr Chris Reid, senior research scientist and beetle expert at the Australian Museum, has already spotted three species near his home in the Illawarra, including the brown campfire beetle and the hairy spotted beetle, which has traded flamboyant colour for a fine fur coat. He says he used to easily catch 50 beetles in a night under the train station lights near his home.

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Now he is lucky to bag five. The story varies across species, with some types of beetle doing well in bushland, but many others are becoming rarer sights, he says. Those rarer species include the giant, shiny King beetles once common in cities such as Sydney, before clearing of bush and grassland on the urban fringe. Sydney has just sprawled, Reid says.

The western suburbs cover what was ideal Christmas beetle habitat, grassland with some scattered trees, or Cumberland Plain Woodland. He suspects drought may be a major driver of declining beetle numbers. The beetles develop underground as curl grubs for a year or two, feasting on humus and rotting wood before developing into pupae. When the pupa hatches into an adult, the adult has to dig its way out of the soil, which is why they have these big front claws.

Future Research And Conservation

But if the ground is hardened by drought, the newly hatched beetles are trapped and die before they can ever sparkle in the sunshine. Reid says the most important thing about the Christmas beetle survey is that it is setting baseline data for now, and alongside museum records we will be able to see how climate affects things.

Researchers may also be able to compare the genetics of Reid's museum specimens stretching back to the 1800s with modern beetles, to search for genetic bottlenecks in their DNA, a signature of population decline. Latty is optimistic that data from the beetle count and the new monitoring network will finally start to identify specific problems and solutions for beetle conservation. They are such a part of day-to-day life and our culture, she says.

It is deeply sad that we have lost this amazing mass emergence of big, colourful, friendly beetles at the holiday time, and I am glad that people are starting to see that and take the steps to bring them back.