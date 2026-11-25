Rockstar Games removed a cocaine stamina boost from the Australian and New Zealand versions of GTA VI to comply with strict classification rules on drug rewards, while the US, UK and Europe keep the feature.

Rockstar Games removed a cocaine feature from the Australian and New Zealand versions of Grand Theft Auto VI to avoid the country's strict classification rules on drug use related to incentives or rewards.

Players in those countries, who were the first in the world to get the game when it was released on November 19, cannot skim cocaine from the bricks they steal, bag it up, carry it in their inventory and snort it later for a burst of stamina. That feature remains available to players in the United States, Britain and Europe. Australians playing GTA VI can still rob banks, gun down police and smoke a joint.

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Modder Discovered Missing Cocaine Feature

But they cannot cut themselves a bag of cocaine for a pick-me-up. Modder Lance McDonald discovered the issue. He realised something was missing while watching an American player play the game on YouTube. I'm about 30 hours into the game and hadn't heard of it so tried to do it and noticed the option wasn't there, McDonald said.

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He said he had not found anything else missing from the local version so far. GTA VI made US$3.79 billion, or A$5.7 billion, in retail sales on its first day, the biggest entertainment launch in history. Sony says more than 39 million people have played it on PlayStation alone. The Classification Board gave GTA VI an R18+ rating on August 27, with consumer advice for high-impact violence, sex scenes and drug use.

In Australia, drug use related to incentives or rewards is not permitted at any classification level. A game that includes it would be refused classification, making it effectively banned. Titles including Fallout 3, State of Decay and DayZ have faced classification trouble. For Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, its classification was revoked following the infamous Hot Coffee controversy, in which a hidden sexual intercourse minigame was unlocked by modders.

Cocaine Banned While Weed Remains Allowed

In GTA VI, smoking weed leaves your player stumbling and disoriented, a penalty rather than an incentive or reward. That may explain why weed survived and cocaine did not. There were hints before launch: Australian and New Zealand preload files were about 700 kilobytes smaller than the US version and were missing a chunk of game data labelled core_restofworld001. The Classification Board says it had no hand in the change.

The Classification Board does not cut or modify material or direct others to do so, a spokeswoman told this masthead. Any variation in the content of Grand Theft Auto VI available to consumers is a matter for the developer, she said. The rule has few defenders. In a submission to the federal government's 2020 classification review, the Classification Board said the extra drug restrictions on games should be removed.

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A report commissioned by the Communications Department in February this year floated removing the harsher judgement of games' interactivity. The department's consultation on modernising classification standards closed in May. University of Sydney professor Marcus Carter, who researches video games and human-computer interaction, said there was no evidence to justify Australia's stricter rules.

Experts Question Strict Drug Use Regulations

There is no evidence base to treat the depiction of content in games differently to film, and they should not be regulated differently based on a flawed concept of interactivity somehow making content persuasive in a way that film doesn't, or can't, he said. The Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, the industry's peak body, said the rule was an anomaly. A film is permitted to show a character taking drugs and becoming faster, braver or more successful because of it.

A game can't, even at R18+, if the drug gives the player any in-game benefit, chief executive Ron Curry said. The association said the rule came from guidelines written in the 1990s that assumed playing was more harmful than watching, and that there was no evidence base for that assumption. It said there was no requirement for publishers to tell Australian customers how a local version differed from the overseas one, but in most cases the differences were minor.

Government Reviews National Classification Scheme

A spokesperson for the Communications Department said people relied on classifications to make decisions about games they and their families played. The government was continuing its work to modernise the National Classification Scheme. The department did not say whether the rule about drug use and rewards would change, or when the reforms would be finalised.