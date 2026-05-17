Week in Brief: National News Eyes on Tasmania's Hobart Defence Site, Victoria Cop Revokes Hunt Amid Old Robbery, and English Premier League Trophy on Manchester City's Clutches

The Prime Minister announces the redevelopment of a former Hobart Defence site, while Victoria Police reopens an old armed robbery case. Meanwhile, Manchester City wins the FA Cup final, but is denied the celebration time to enjoy the victory. Flash Briefing: Australia's Eurovision Contestant Takes 4th Place in Contest in Vienna

In this bulletin, The Prime Minister announces housing development for former Hobart Defence site; Victoria Police reopen hunt for a Melbourne armed robbery case 30 years ago; and in football, Manchester City wins FA Cup final over Chelsea, but no time to celebrate just yet.

Victoria Police reopen hunt for man who shot three people during Melbourne armed robbery 30 years ago. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited Tasmania’s Dowsing Point Derwent Barracks, announcing that the Defence site will be given over to new housing. The federal government had earmarked the site, just north of Hobart, as part of a major offloading of Defence Force assets.

Every single dollar that’s raised from any of these projects will go straight back into defence, to provide us with thew assets and support that we need going forward. Meanwhile in Sydney, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the Opposition’s tax proposal would create a quarter of a trillion dollars in debt over the next ten years.

He says the budget reply by Angus Taylor is a recipe for budget deficits, and will cost Australians tens of billions of dollars in debt interest. Dr Chalmers also says the status quo in housing is broken, and that Labor took the difficult decisions in the budget to try and fix it. They are hoping to make it easier in the budget for 75,000 renting households to become home-owning households.

And a spoiler alert: If you are planning to catch up on the Eurovision results tonight, please turn down the volume for the next 45 seconds as we reveal the winner of this year’s song contest. Fans continue to shower Australia’s Eurovision contestant Delta Goodrem with love and support, after the star placed fourth at the song contest in Vienna. Bulgaria won the competition for the first time, with singer Dara’s energetic pop anthem ‘Bangaranga’





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