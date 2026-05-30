Weekend Roundup: Cave Rescue in Laos, Violent Attacks, and Economic Concerns

An Australian expert helps free a trapped villager in Laos. In Australia, a man is assaulted for asking partiers to be quiet, a ute rams a police station, and more.

After more than a week trapped in an underground cave in Laos, the first of five villagers has finally been freed, with an Australian cave diving expert playing a key role in the delicate rescue operation.

The villager, who had sought shelter in the cave during heavy rains, became trapped when floodwaters rose. The rescue involved navigating narrow passages and surging water, requiring precise coordination between local authorities and international specialists. The freed villager was airlifted to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Efforts to extract the remaining four continue, with rescuers optimistic but cautious about unpredictable weather.

In Australia, a Sydney man remains in hospital after he was viciously bashed and left for dead in a park near his home. The attack occurred around 11 p.m. when he approached a group of partiers and politely asked them to reduce the noise. In response, the group punched and kicked him, leaving him unconscious with severe facial injuries and a fractured skull. Police are appealing for witnesses.

In a bizarre incident at Mudgee police station, a man driving a ute deliberately crashed into the building during a farewell ceremony for a retiring officer. The suspect, who is believed to be a sovereign citizen, told police that he had intended to ram the station. Sovereign citizens often reject government authority and may target law enforcement. No one was injured in the crash, but the building sustained structural damage.

The man was arrested and is assisting police with inquiries. Meanwhile, shocking footage emerged from Melbourne showing a violent street brawl in which armed thugs attacked each other with metal poles. A car was seen deliberately driving into one of the combatants, who was then struck by another vehicle. The incident, which occurred in a residential area, left one person with critical injuries.

Police have arrested three individuals and are searching for more suspects. On the Gold Coast, a woman died in a house fire in Broadbeach overnight. Fire crews responded to the blaze at a residential property, but the woman could not be saved. Police are investigating the cause and have not ruled out foul play.

In a separate incident, masked offenders used a ute to smash through the glass doors of a shopping centre, then stole an ATM filled with cash. The getaway vehicle was later found abandoned. In economic news, more than 50,000 first home buyers are at risk of losing their deposits as house prices fall in several capital cities.

The government's five-per cent deposit scheme, designed to help buyers enter the market with a smaller deposit, is now backfiring as property values decline, leaving many with loans larger than the worth of their homes. Analysts warn that unless prices stabilize, these buyers could face negative equity and potential financial ruin.

Politically, Angus Taylor delivered a stirring address at the final day of the federal Liberal Council in Melbourne, urging party members to stay united and focused on the next election. He highlighted the government's achievements in economic management and border security, calling for a renewed commitment to liberal values. Taylor's speech was met with applause from delegates, signaling a push to rally the party base.

These events, ranging from international rescue efforts to domestic crime and policy challenges, paint a picture of a week filled with drama, resilience, and uncertainty. As the cave rescue in Laos continues, authorities in Australia grapple with violent incidents and economic headwinds





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