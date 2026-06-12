Weekly Books Roundup: Queer Coming-of-Age, Serial Killer Family Secrets, Billionaire Romance and More

This week's literary review covers a diverse set of new releases: a reissued queer coming-of-age novel set in Australia, a psychological thriller about a father who is a serial killer, a billionaire romance with kinky encounters, a supernatural-tinged crime novel, and a story about Italian-Australian mother-daughter relations. Each book is examined for its thematic depth, character development, and genre conventions.

This week's literary selections span a wide array of genres and themes, from powerful queer coming-of-age narratives and psychological thriller s rooted in family secrets to billionaire romance escapism, supernatural crime procedurals, and insightful fiction about cultural and familial dynamics.

In 'The RParents,' a vigorous gay coming-of-age novel set in rural Western Australia originally published in 2019 and adapted into a popular TV series, we revisit Charlie, Zeke, and Hammer as they escape their provincial upbringing and navigate manhood. Charlie dreams of punk rock glory but finds new purpose when an older couple opens a gay bar in Perth. Zeke, adrift after leaving his conservative Italian family, seeks belonging on a gay footy team.

Hammer, a closeted AFL star, sparks controversy by denouncing Pride initiatives, highlighting ongoing struggles with homophobia in sports. The novel tenderly yet uncompromisingly explores queer identity, masculinity, and socialisation.

'The Happy Woman' by Abby Corson follows Gwynne Hogg, whose seemingly perfect life unravels when her father Henry, a devoted family man and transport mogul, is charged with five historic murders. Narrated by Gwynne for her young daughter Evelyn, the story plunges into a high-profile trial, forcing Gwynne to reconcile the man she knew with the brutal killer.

As she grapples with alcoholism and societal stigma, she also becomes obsessed with understanding his crimes and whether she might inherit his darkness. Corson weaves a psychological thriller and legal drama into a clever whodunit. TL Swan's 'King of the Riviera' offers pure escapism in the billionaire romance genre. Alora Sorenson, fulfilling a dead friend's bucket list, has a kinky encounter with Edward Prescott at an elite Swiss sex club.

Years later, the casino magnate reenters her life, reviving their intense chemistry and power dynamics. Though Alora prefers simplicity, she is drawn to Edward's world of decadence. The novel, part of a series, ends on a cliffhanger. John Connolly's latest Parker novel, the 23rd in the series, blends crime and horror.

Parker investigates the drowning of a runaway teen, officially misadventure but believed murder by the incarcerated father. Simultaneously, a psychic medium friend probes a young woman's disappearance. Their inquiries uncover a conspiracy of anonymous thrill-killers possibly inspired by an ancient evil. Connolly delivers atmospheric, literary crime fiction.

Finally, a witty and insightful novel focuses on tensions between Italian-Australian mother and daughter Silvia Junior. At 42, with a successful career and independence, Silvia Junior faces her mother's disapproval for being divorced, childless, and possibly perimenopausal-failures in the eyes of the widowed matriarch steeped in patriarchal traditions. Their clash explores cultural expectations and midlife renewal





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Queer Fiction Coming-Of-Age Novel Psychological Thriller Serial Killer Billionaire Romance Crime Fiction Horror Family Secrets Italian-Australian Mother-Daughter Relationship LGBTQ+ AFL Australian Literature Book Reviews

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