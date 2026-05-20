Wellington, New Zealand faces a six-month wait to halt a sewage spill as millions of litres of sewage continue to spill into the capital city's waters, affecting businesses and marine life. The Moa Point wastewater treatment plant collapse led to the spill, causing a catastrophic failure. Human and marine health and livelihoods remain at risk.

Millions of litres of sewage have been spilling into the capital citys waters since February. The Moa Point wastewater plant fix failed, causing catastrophic consequences.

The plant would operate again in six months. Work had begun to assess the damage and clean the plant. Fine, effluent would be removed by November, and water quality would improve within weeks. The Moa Point facility is owned and overseen by local government and a council-owned water utility.

Sewage appears in the Cook Strait when it rains, closing beaches and posing health risks. Human and marine health and livelihoods are at risk. The fate of businesses on Wellington South Coast is uncertain. The plant could flood again, causing damage and loss.

An air bubble in a pipe is considered a likely cause of flooding. The Swiss Veolia company manages the plant. Local government, climate change minister Simon Watts, and the independent crown review aim to address the issue





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Environment New Zealand Wellington New Zealand Sewage Spill Moa Point Wastewater Treatment Plant Failure Six-Month Wait To Halt Sewage Spill Water Quality Improvement Reassurance For Businesses Damage Assessment And Cleaning Need For Certainty Wellington South Coast Task Force Annisette Group

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