Wendy's Expands to Melbourne with First Victorian Restaurant in Dandenong South

Wendy's, the global burger chain, opens its first Melbourne location in Dandenong South, bringing its signature square burgers, fresh Australian beef, and exclusive menu items to Victoria as part of a planned 20-store national expansion.

Wendy's , the international fast-food chain distinct from Australia's Wendy's Milk Bar, is expanding its presence in the Australian market with its first Melbourne restaurant opening in Dandenong South .

This move follows the brand's entry into Australia earlier in 2025, with prior store openings in other regions. The company has been generating buzz through its iconic red pigtail branding across Melbourne, signaling its arrival. A spokesperson confirmed that Victoria is a primary focus, with 20 new Australian locations planned over the next two years, most situated in the state.

Corina Black, Chief Marketing Officer for Wendy's Asia Pacific, stated that customer demand, especially from social media followers urging an entry into Melbourne, drove this expansion. While many Australians recognize Wendy's from its global footprint exceeding 7000 restaurants across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, others have discovered it through its notable social media presence. So what sets Wendy's apart in an already crowded burger market, filled with both established chains and high-quality independent operators?

The chain differentiates itself with its signature square beef patties, which famously extend beyond the edges of the bun. These patties, weighing 113 grams (a quarter pound), are made from fresh, never frozen Australian beef and can be stacked up to three in a single burger. The Melbourne menu largely mirrors the global classics, including the Baconator, which has been locally renamed "Baconmater" for a personalized touch. This burger features a double stack of beef patties, American cheese, and bacon.

However, there is an exclusive addition for the Australian market: hand-breaded chicken tenders cooked fresh to order. Another hallmark is the Frosty, a frozen dessert blending the textures of soft serve and a milkshake, available in chocolate and vanilla, often paired with a ritual of dipping hot chips into it. The chips are crafted from Tasmanian potatoes, served skin-on and seasoned with sea salt.

While baked potatoes are not offered in Australia, Wendy's includes another fan favourite: beef and kidney bean chilli served by the cup. The Dandenong South outlet, located just off the busy Princes Highway, will introduce a drive-through experience unique to Australia. Instead of a traditional speaker box, customers will be greeted by staff positioned along the lane, enhancing interaction. Whether these offerings will secure the loyalty of Melbourne's discerning burger enthusiasts remains uncertain.

However, the long queues observed at the brand's CBD pop-up on June 10 suggest significant public interest. The new restaurant is situated at 1A Assembly Drive, Dandenong South, marking Wendy's growing commitment to the Victorian market





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Wendy's Melbourne Dandenong South Burger Chain Fast Food Australia Expansion Victoria Square Patties Baconmater Frosty

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