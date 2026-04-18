Wenham's Tour de Force: A Fiery Reimagining of Ancient Rage

David Wenham delivers a captivating performance in a powerful Sydney Theatre Company production, adapting Homer's epic to explore the destructive nature of rage through the ages, enhanced by Helen Svoboda's striking musical contributions.

The allure of theatre often rests on the anticipation of an evening that transcends the ordinary, a night where words ignite like a celestial display and profound insights blossom into revelatory moments. Such an experience can transform a stage into a boundless canvas, mirroring the infinite scope of life itself, leaving the audience captivated in a state of profound wonder.

David Wenham, gracing the Sydney stage after a twenty-seven-year hiatus, delivers a performance of breathtaking breadth and masterful command. The role he embodies is nothing short of colossal, a demanding undertaking where he is only momentarily silent, typically when the exceptionally talented Helen Svoboda provides a haunting underscore with her singing and double bass. The production, a compelling adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, draws its power from Robert Fagles’ electrifying translation of Homer’s epic. This Sydney Theatre Company staging is a triumph, brought to vibrant life under the astute direction of Damien Ryan, who previously served as assistant director for William Zappa’s significant staging in 2019. Peterson and O’Hare have sculpted their text with remarkable precision, distilling the foundational narrative of Western literature to its potent core: the all-consuming, destructive rage of Achilles. This rage initially renders him a figure of inaction in the brutal theatre of the Trojan War, stemming from Agamemnon’s seizure of Briseis, the woman Achilles has come to love. His fury then ignites into a force of vengeful action following the death of Patroclus, his beloved companion, at the hands of the formidable Trojan warrior, Hector. Wenham’s character, the Poet, exists within our contemporary world, offering a poignant commentary on the pervasive themes of rage and warfare, drawing parallels from ancient Troy to the conflicts of modern Iran. However, the play refrains from overt didacticism. Instead, it poses a timeless question, urging its audience to consider: Such rage has never offered a lasting solution in the past, so why should it be expected to do so now? The Wharf 1 Theatre, ingeniously configured as a semi-amphitheatre with stark black walls and stage, becomes the vessel for this profound exploration. Wenham’s entrance is immediate and arresting; he opens a roller shutter, revealing a cart laden with an eclectic assortment of props, including the prominent double bass. From a simple suitcase, he scatters sand, meticulously creating the very beach where the Greek forces first landed. From other containers, a disembodied arm emerges, skillfully coaxing music from the double bass, and then Svoboda herself materializes. From this point forward, her mesmerizing singing and instrumental prowess serve as a constant, evocative presence. Her musical contributions are capable of reaching celestial heights, or conversely, of conveying the crushing weight of despair, described as crunching like a boulder on a man’s chest. Wenham, wielding an impressive arsenal of vocal textures, unleashes his full power when embodying Achilles, his formidable presence amplified by a shadow that looms monumentally on the rear wall. With equal abruptness, he transitions to delivering a humorous travelogue of Troy, or Svoboda hands over her bass to animate a wooden puppet representing Hector’s infant son. Together, they skillfully orchestrate the chaotic din of Bronze Age warfare using everyday objects like buckets, chains, and cymbals. Later, Wenham transforms into Hephaestus, the divine smith forging Achilles’ radiant new armor, or into Hermes, the swift messenger, signified by a pair of gleaming gold sandals. Every element within the production, from each meticulously chosen word to every precisely struck note, carries profound significance. Each component propels the narrative inexorably towards its conclusion, towards the inevitable cessation of life, if you will. Yet, this is one of those exceptionally rare theatrical works destined to endure, a piece about which audiences will undoubtedly whisper and reminisce for years to come, a testament to its enduring power and artistic merit





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David Wenham Homer's Iliad Theatre Review Rage Ancient Warfare

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