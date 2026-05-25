Wertheimer family set to collect over twenty‑one billion dollars from Chanel dividends amid luxury market resilience

The Chanel‑owning Wertheimer brothers are on track to receive more than twenty‑one billion dollars in payouts over the past decade, with a five point eight billion dollar dividend slated for 2025 and a combined net worth of eighty‑five billion dollars, highlighting the brand’s strength compared with rivals LVMH and Hermes.

The Wertheimer family, owners of Chanel , are set to receive more than twenty‑one billion US dollars in dividends and other payouts accumulated over the last ten years.

A filing in the United Kingdom shows the Cayman Islands holding company that controls the fashion house will collect five point eight billion dollars in dividends for the year 2025, with the majority of that amount to be paid out in the current calendar year. This sum adds to roughly fifteen point one billion dollars that the brothers have already drawn from the business since 2017.

The massive cash flow has propelled the septuagenarian siblings, Alain and Gérard Wertheimer, into the ranks of the world’s wealthiest dynasties, with a combined net worth estimated at eighty‑five billion dollars according to Bloomberg. The brothers inherited Chanel from their grandfather, an original partner of Gabrielle Coco Chanel, and own equal shares through the offshore vehicle Mousse Investments Ltd., which in turn feeds into the New York based family office Mousse Partners that is run by their half brother Charles Heilbronn.

Chanel is a tightly held company that releases financial information only once a year, typically presented by senior executives who are not members of the family. Alain serves as the global executive chairman while Gérard is no longer listed as a director.

The most recent results show 2025 revenue rising 1.8 per cent on a comparable basis to nineteen point three billion dollars, indicating that the maker of the iconic No 5 perfume outperformed the luxury conglomerate LVMH during the same period, although growth still lagged behind fellow high‑end house Hermes. The trio of LVMH, Chanel and Hermes has seen annual sales hover around twenty billion dollars each since the post‑pandemic surge, and each brand has generated substantial returns for its owners.

Bloomberg calculations reveal that Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH, collected about twenty‑three billion euros in dividends through the end of last year, while the extended family behind Hermes earned roughly seven point two billion euros. The latest Chanel figures confirm that the Wertheimers received a dividend of five point seven billion dollars for 2023 but skipped a payout for 2024 as the company invested heavily in marketing and premium real‑estate acquisitions.

A company spokesperson emphasised that Chanel has maintained a consistent financial policy with zero net debt at year‑end in all circumstances, and declined to comment on the timing of dividend declarations. The brothers are also diversifying their wealth through the family office, which describes itself as holding a broad range of assets in public and private markets beyond the fashion label.

Although the exact amount of capital under management is undisclosed, Mousse Partners has been identified as a shareholder or participant in a variety of transactions, spanning stocks, real estate, credit and private‑equity deals. The office has backed a number of start‑ups such as Brightside Health, Brandtech Group, Evolved by Nature, Harmless Harvest and Thirty Madison, and in 2024 co‑invested with the L’Oreal heiress in the luxury apparel brand The Row.

Mousse Partners also holds an estimated eight per cent stake in the French digital entertainment firm NetGem SA and a five point seven per cent holding in hair‑care company Olaplex Holdings, which was acquired by Henkel earlier this year. Gérard’s son David is supporting an investment fund focused on lifestyle companies, further extending the family’s reach into emerging sectors





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