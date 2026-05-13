Wes Streeting Meets Starmer in Downing Street as Health Secretary Renews Calls for Resignation

Wes Streeting, an ally of the health secretary, has held talks with Keir Starmer in Downing Street, renewing calls for the prime minister to resign. The health secretary’s allies had sought to portray the meeting as a moment for Streeting to speak candidly about his concerns, but No 10 insiders suggested Streeting was playing down speculation that he was on the brink of declaring his candidacy for the leadership. The meeting came shortly after Dr Zubir Ahmed, who resigned from his junior health minister role on Tuesday, blamed Starmer for Labour’s disastrous local election results and urged the prime minister to set out a timetable for his departure in ‘an orderly expedient transition’.

Wes Streeting has held talks with Keir Starmer in Downing Street as an ally of the health secretary renewed calls for the prime minister to resign, saying his authority had ‘irretrievably ebbed away’.

The health secretary’s allies had sought to portray Wednesday’s meeting as a moment for Streeting to speak candidly about his concerns. But No 10 insiders suggested Streeting was playing down speculation that he was on the brink of declaring his candidacy for the leadership.

The meeting came shortly after Dr Zubir Ahmed, who resigned from his junior health minister role on Tuesday, blamed Starmer for Labour’s disastrous local election results and urged the prime minister to set out a timetable for his departure in ‘an orderly expedient transition’





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Keir Starmer Downing Street Wes Streeting Health Secretary Local Election Results Dr Zubir Ahmed Labour Prime Minister Resignation Orderly Expedient Transition SNP Government Scottish National Party Local Elections PLP Cabinet Ministers Andy Burnham Yvette Cooper Shabana Mahmood Nick Thomas-Symonds Cabinet Office Minister Labour Rebels Alternative Candidate 81 Mps King Charles House Of Lords Unions General Secretaries Labour Party General Election Change Working People Vote Devastating Results Leadership Circus SNP Westminster Leader Dave Doogan

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