Wes Streeting Prepares for Leadership Challenge as Labour Crisis Deepens

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is reportedly gearing up to resign and challenge Keir Starmer for Labour leadership, amid growing dissatisfaction with Starmer’s authority. While Streeting’s supporters claim he has the numbers needed to launch a formal bid, doubts persist within the party about the feasibility of his challenge. The political unrest follows a turbulent week in Labour, with senior figures questioning Starmer’s leadership future and unions suggesting he may not head the party into the next election.

Wes Streeting , the health secretary, has signaled his intention to resign and potentially challenge Keir Starmer for Labour leadership, with some supporters suggesting he may formally announce his bid as early as Thursday.

Sources close to Streeting have expressed confidence in his ability to secure the necessary backing from at least 81 MPs, a requirement for launching a formal leadership contest. A critical insider dismissed the notion that Starmer had deflected a leadership coup, labeling it 'laughable' and emphasizing that no one can definitively ascertain support levels until the contest begins. Streeting’s camp has reportedly been engaged in behind-the-scenes efforts to rally support, contacting MPs in an attempt to secure commitments.

However, some within the Labour Party remain skeptical about whether Streeting will actually garner enough support to challenge Starmer effectively. The health secretary’s spokesperson has declined to comment further, hoping to avoid distractions ahead of the king’s speech.

Meanwhile, Starmer’s allies dismiss fears about his leadership, asserting his resolve to fight any challenge. Zubir Ahmed, a close Streeting ally who resigned as a minister earlier this week, reignited calls for Starmer’s resignation, arguing that his credibility had irrevocably declined. Streeting’s potential move follows days of political turmoil, with Labour-supporting unions speculating that Starmer may not lead the party into the next election.

Allies of Andy Burnham, another prominent Labour figure, have cautioned against a hasty transition, urging a careful approach should Starmer step down





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wes Streeting Keir Starmer Labour Party Leadership Challenge Political Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wes Streeting faces narrow road to Labour members’ favourHealth secretary’s soft-right credentials put him at a disadvantage even with reduced membership under Starmer

Read more »

Starmer given a lifeline after Streeting challenge fails to materialiseDowning Street insiders suggest health secretary does not yet have the support for a leadership push

Read more »

Wes Streeting leaves No 10 after planned talks with Keir Starmer last less than 20 minutesA number of the health secretary’s allies called for the prime minister’s resignation but Streeting has yet to call for a formal leadership challenge

Read more »

Wes Streeting Meets Starmer in Downing Street as Health Secretary Renews Calls for ResignationWes Streeting, an ally of the health secretary, has held talks with Keir Starmer in Downing Street, renewing calls for the prime minister to resign. The health secretary’s allies had sought to portray the meeting as a moment for Streeting to speak candidly about his concerns, but No 10 insiders suggested Streeting was playing down speculation that he was on the brink of declaring his candidacy for the leadership. The meeting came shortly after Dr Zubir Ahmed, who resigned from his junior health minister role on Tuesday, blamed Starmer for Labour’s disastrous local election results and urged the prime minister to set out a timetable for his departure in ‘an orderly expedient transition’.

Read more »