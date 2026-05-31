West Coast claim 30-point win over Essendon in wild weather conditions

West Coast Eagles have claimed a 30-point win over Essendon in wild weather conditions in Perth. The result was hampered by the 80km/h winds recorded in Perth on Sunday, with a clear scoring end. Despite West Coast kicking with the wind advantage in the opening term, the Eagles only held a 16-point buffer at the first change. However, it was the work of mature-aged recruits Tom McCarthy who kicked his first AFL goal and Milan Murdock (three goals) that lifted West Coast to the win.

Dean Solomon 's reign as Essendon caretaker coach got off to a losing start as West Coast claimed a 30-point win in wild weather conditions in Perth.

The result was hampered by the 80km/h winds recorded in Perth on Sunday, with a clear scoring end. Despite West Coast kicking with the wind advantage in the opening term, the Eagles only held a 16-point buffer at the first change.

However, it was the work of mature-aged recruits Tom McCarthy who kicked his first AFL goal and Milan Murdock (three goals) that lifted West Coast to the win. Murdock was the number one rated player on the ground at three-quarter time due to his pressure factor. The likes of number one pick Willem Duursma, Reuben Ginbey, and talented young gun Jobe Shanahan were impressive, but it was the work of mature-aged recruits that lifted West Coast to the win.

The loss was further soured by the shoulder injury to Archer May in the opening term that saw the forward take no further part in the contest. The Eagles claimed a fourth win - a feat they'd achieved only once since 2021, and it came off the back of their rising rookies.

Bulldogs great Brad Johnson said he could see similarities between what the Eagles were doing and what Chris Fagan did at Brisbane when he started in the Sunshine State. You think of Brisbane when Fagan took over and all the youngsters that they recruited… they just played together and loved their footy. There's a little bit of that starting to build in here with what the West Coast Eagles have got, he said.

Premiership Eagle praised the work of young Duursma as he finished with 25 disposals and a goal. If we're talking about Rising Star, this man number one draft pick is doing things not many 19-year-olds are doing in our game, he said. I think it's great for Willem Duursma to have the other youngsters around him as well - highly talented and then Reid stepping up as well, Brad Johnson added.

I think the club has learned so much from the Harley Reid number one experience that they encountered over the last 16 months since being drafted. While Shanahan finished with just one goal, he showed enough to excite Healy who described the forward as gifted. Couple of years in the weights room, Glen Jakovich would be starting to get worried. He's a good target now - he's going to be even better in four years' time, Anthony Hudson praised.

Brad Johnson went as far as suggesting Shanahan could emulate the feats of Dockers star Josh Treacy, who is taking the competition by storm. Is it going to be Josh Treacy or this young man? If he develops the way that you think he will… then he will challenge for the mantle as the best key forward in WA, he said. Dean Solomon was wary of trying to change too much after only taking over as caretaker coach on Tuesday.

And that's exactly what he got in the opening half. Despite West Coast kicking with the wind advantage in the opening term, the Eagles only held a 16-point buffer at the first change. They are giving the Eagles a nice old spanking at home in this area, he said. It wasn't until the Eagles started winning a couple around the 20-minute mark that they turned it around.

But it was that finish that let the Bombers down - and they let West Coast back into the contest in the final 10 minutes of the second term. Just the finish… not sure whether its immaturity or just a lack of fitness because they are young bodies, they just couldn't play out the second term, Healy lamented.

We know he's a barometer for both players and fans… but it was his individual effort to deliver a goal to the non-scoring end due to the wild wind conditions that really turned the match. Reid flew for the mark, brought the ball to ground, sold some candy and then shrugged off a big Zach Reid tackle to snap truly. Harley Reid doing Harley Reid things - nothing short of special, Anthony Hudson said.

Four or five Bombers doing their best to stop that play.. , but he's just too strong. When asked how many players in the game could make that play, Johnson replied: One. His strength is brilliant.

His technique when in those scenarios is the best in the competition. It's only going to get better and better, he praised





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West Coast Eagles Essendon AFL Milan Murdock Willem Duursma Jobe Shanahan Harley Reid Dean Solomon

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