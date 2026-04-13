West Coast Devastated as Deven Robertson Suffers Season-Ending ACL Injury, Brisbane’s Zorko Out with Calf Strain

West Coast Eagles face a major setback with Deven Robertson's ACL injury, while Brisbane Lions' Dayne Zorko will miss a few weeks due to a calf strain. Both incidents occurred during recent AFL matches, impacting the teams' respective campaigns.

West Coast Eagles face a significant setback following their loss to Geelong at Norwood Oval, as new recruit Deven Robertson has suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament ( ACL ) tear in his left knee. This injury marks a tragic end to Robertson's promising start with the Eagles, a club where he was quickly finding his feet after a challenging period at the Brisbane Lions .

The 24-year-old midfielder, having been a standout performer in his initial games, will now face a lengthy rehabilitation process, effectively sidelining him for the remainder of the 2026 season. His impact was immediately felt at the Eagles, providing much needed midfield grunt and drive. Having played only four games for West Coast, matching his total appearances from last year with Brisbane, Robertson demonstrated his value, averaging 18.5 disposals and 3.8 clearances per game.

This contribution played a key role in the Eagles' improved start to the season, helping them to a 2-3 record, exceeding their performance from the previous year. The injury occurred late in the game against Geelong, leaving the player visibly distressed and the team heartbroken. The news was confirmed by Eagles football boss John Worsfold, who expressed the club's profound disappointment.

Worsfold highlighted Robertson's professional approach and significant impact since joining the club in November. The club has complete faith in his ability to tackle the rehabilitation process with the same dedication and commitment he displays on the field. This injury is a major blow to the Eagles midfield and a personal tragedy for Robertson, who was embracing his fresh start in a new environment.

Adding to the Eagles' concerns, Brisbane Lions veteran Dayne Zorko is set to miss the next 2-3 weeks due to a calf injury sustained during the AFL Gather Round victory over North Melbourne. The incident occurred in the second quarter, further compounding a challenging day for the two-time premiership defender. Zorko was also involved in a midriff punch incident which resulted in a 50-meter penalty and goal for North Melbourne’s Paul Curtis, leading to a striking charge and a financial penalty.

Coach Chris Fagan noted that Zorko and the Lions medical team are familiar with these types of injuries, with similar calf issues plaguing the veteran for several years. Fagan remained optimistic, stating that Zorko would manage the injury and continue his distinguished career. Zorko, now 37, has a wealth of experience, having played 309 games since his debut in 2012.

The loss of Zorko, even for a short period, presents a challenge for Brisbane as they navigate the upcoming games. This period will allow younger players to step up and showcase their talents in Zorko's absence, while Zorko recovers and focuses on his return to the field.

Looking ahead, Deven Robertson's focus will now shift to his recovery and rehabilitation. His contract with West Coast is for two years, and he will aim to return for the second season of that deal in 2027. His importance to the team had been underscored by his usage at centre ball-ups, where he was the third-most used midfielder, behind only Harley Reid and Tim Kelly.

The club will undoubtedly provide all possible support to Robertson during his recovery. The Eagles will miss his contribution to the team, and there will be anticipation for his return to the field. This news highlights the ever-present risks associated with professional sports and the physical demands placed on players.

The ACL injury is a serious setback, and the road to recovery is long. As Robertson begins his rehabilitation, the entire West Coast community will be backing him every step of the way, hoping to see him back on the field, performing at his best. The impact of the injury underscores the need for effective injury management protocols and preventative measures in the game. It is a reminder that even the most promising careers can be abruptly altered by unexpected physical challenges.





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