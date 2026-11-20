West Coast Eagles strengthen their draft position with two first-round selections, allowing them to target restricted free agent Chad Warner and other elite talent like George Gale.

The West Coast Eagles have significantly strengthened their roster-building capabilities for the upcoming draft season by acquiring two first-round picks. This strategic move positions the club to aggressively target high-profile talent, including restricted free agent Chad Warner from the Sydney Swans. The acquisition provides the Eagles with enhanced leverage in a competitive recruitment landscape where top-tier midfielders and forwards are in high demand.

West Coast Eagles Draft Strategy Shift

West Coast Eagles recruiting manager Duane Massey confirmed that the club now holds two first-round selections for the next draft. Massey did not disclose specific details regarding negotiations with Warner but acknowledged the importance of having an additional high pick. This boost allows the Eagles to pursue players like Warner while also considering other available prospects. The club's ability to match offers for restricted free agents remains a key factor in their recruitment strategy.

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Chad Warner Restricted Free Agent Status

Chad Warner will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the next season. This status means the West Coast Eagles must strike a deal with the Sydney Swans if they wish to secure his services. The Swans are expected to match any offer sheet presented by West Coast, creating a complex negotiation environment. Warner's availability adds a layer of intrigue to the draft process, as his movement could significantly impact both clubs' future plans.

North Melbourne Trade and George Gale

The trade that brought the extra pick to West Coast involved North Melbourne, which utilized the No. 23 pick to recruit George Gale. Massey stated that while there were several offers for the pick, the club ultimately secured the deal with North Melbourne. This transaction allowed West Coast to draft local talent Jake Soutar with the No. 24 selection. The strategic exchange highlights the club's focus on balancing immediate needs with long-term roster development.

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Sydney Swans Draft Performance

The Sydney Swans had a successful start to the draft by selecting Brisbane academy prospect Caylen Murray at No. 9. The Lions struggled to match the bid, falling short by just three points in their attempt to retain Murray. Despite taking Murray away from his home state, Sydney remains confident in his ability to become a long-term player for the club. This acquisition underscores the Swans' commitment to securing top talent even when facing resistance from other teams.

Tasmania Interest and Future Implications

Tasmania, which will enter the draft next year, is also reportedly interested in signing star Sydney midfielder Chad Warner. This interest adds another dimension to the recruitment battle, as the new franchise looks to build its initial roster. Massey noted the appeal for players who might want to return to their home state, suggesting that location plays a role in player decisions. The Eagles must navigate these competing interests carefully to secure their desired targets.