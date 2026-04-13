West Coast's Robertson Out for Season with ACL Tear, Zorko Faces Calf Setback

West Coast Eagles recruit Deven Robertson will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to a torn ACL. Brisbane Lions veteran Dayne Zorko is also sidelined with a calf injury.

West Coast Eagles face a significant setback following their loss to Geelong at Norwood Oval, as new recruit Deven Robertson has suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament ( ACL ) tear in his left knee. This injury marks a crushing blow for the former Brisbane Lions midfielder, who had been enjoying a positive start at his new club after struggling to secure consistent game time with the Lions.

Robertson's season, which initially showed great promise in 2026, is now prematurely concluded after he was forced to limp off the field during the final quarter of the match against Geelong, in scenes that left fans heartbroken. The 24-year-old had recently returned to the Eagles' lineup after serving a suspension, marking his fourth game for the club, matching the total number of games he played for Brisbane last year. His impact on the team was immediately apparent; Robertson averaged 18.5 disposals and 3.8 clearances across the four games he played, significantly contributing to the competition strugglers' improved performance and helping them achieve a 2-3 start to the season, already exceeding their win record from the previous year. The Eagles' football boss, John Worsfold, confirmed the severity of the injury in a club statement, expressing profound disappointment for Robertson. Worsfold emphasized Robertson's substantial impact since joining the club last November, highlighting his outstanding commitment and professionalism both on and off the field. Worsfold expressed confidence in Robertson's dedication and his ability to approach his rehabilitation with the same intensity and focus he demonstrates in his football career. Robertson's impact was immediate, having racked up 12 tackles in the Eagles' season opener. He continued to showcase his midfield prowess, collecting an equal team-high 14 contested possessions during the team's Round 2 victory over North Melbourne, solidifying his role in bolstering the team's midfield strength. The 51-game veteran had become the club's third-most utilized midfielder at centre ball-ups, trailing only Harley Reid and Tim Kelly in this key area of play. His consistent contributions to the team’s midfield strategy, tackling, and clearance work will be sorely missed as he now turns his attention to a long recovery and rehabilitation program. Robertson will target a return to the field during the 2027 season, looking ahead to the second year of his two-year contract with West Coast. His absence will undoubtedly be felt by the team, who have relied on his hard work, and skillful play. The club and its fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for their new recruit. The Eagles' coaching staff will need to adjust their plans to account for Robertson’s loss, searching for another player to come in and replace the impact that he provided to the team. In related injury news, Brisbane Lions veteran Dayne Zorko is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks due to a calf injury. The experienced player was forced to leave the field during the second quarter of Saturday's AFL Gather Round match against North Melbourne in the Barossa, after experiencing discomfort in his left calf. The game turned out to be a tough day for the two-time premiership defender. Zorko also faced a striking charge and a $1000 fine for a midriff punch in the first term, which resulted in a 50-meter penalty and a goal for Paul Curtis. Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan mentioned after the game that Zorko and the Lions' medical team have a lot of experience with this type of injury. Fagan told AAP that the player had been battling calf issues for several years, however he expected that Zorko would work through this injury again. The 37-year-old, who previously captained the Lions, has played 309 games since his debut in 2012. The team and its supporters are hoping for a fast return to the game for the star player. The extent of the injuries faced by both teams highlights the physical demands of professional Australian Rules Football, where players regularly face the risk of serious injuries. The Eagles and Lions both face significant challenges in the short term as they adjust their team compositions due to these unfortunate injury blows





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