Western Australia Leads Nation in ADHD Medication Prescriptions: Causes and Concerns

Perth and southern Western Australia have some of the highest rates of ADHD medication prescriptions in Australia, raising questions about the underlying causes. Historical advocacy, a shortage of multidisciplinary health services, and the rise of telehealth assessments are among the factors contributing to this trend. The article explores the implications of these findings and the challenges faced by patients and healthcare providers.

Perth and southern Western Australia are home to seven of Australia's top 10 neighbourhoods with the highest rates of ADHD medication prescriptions , sparking concerns about the concentration of diagnoses in the region.

Nationally, ADHD affects approximately 2.5 to 3 per cent of adults, but data from the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme (PBS) reveals that in some Perth areas, more than 4 per cent of adults are receiving ADHD medication. This figure could now be closer to 6 per cent, following a 30 per cent rise in prescriptions over recent years.

The trend has raised questions about why Western Australia, particularly Perth, has such a high prevalence of ADHD medication use compared to the rest of the country. Historical advocacy efforts in the 1990s by a group of specialists, parents, and advocates, which later became ADHD WA, are believed to have contributed to the state's early recognition of the condition.

According to WA Health Department figures, prescriptions for ADHD medication surged more than 20-fold during the 1990s, with an estimated 20,648 individuals prescribed stimulant medication by the year 2000, the majority of whom were children. A 2003 parliamentary inquiry into the disproportionately high use of stimulant medication in WA highlighted a shortage of multidisciplinary health services, leading to a 'medication-first' approach.

Economic constraints further limited alternative treatment options, prompting recommendations for the state government to collaborate with the Commonwealth to expand public treatment services for ADHD. However, two decades later, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists suggests that WA continues to lag in public sector psychiatric services. Some medical professionals, who preferred to remain anonymous, noted that many of the children who were prescribed ADHD medication during the 1990s are now adults reflected in the latest data.

The diagnostic process for ADHD requires a comprehensive assessment by a trained practitioner, typically a psychiatrist, psychologist, or in Queensland, any general practitioner. This assessment must include an evaluation of the individual's social and psychological circumstances across multiple environments, such as work and home, along with a developmental and mental health history dating back to childhood. Observers' reports and evidence of pervasive symptoms—hyperactivity, impulsivity, and/or inattention—are also essential. Importantly, these symptoms must be shown to cause significant impairment.

One Perth psychiatrist reported that eight out of ten patients specifically sought ADHD assessments, indicating a high demand for diagnoses. The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists attributes the surge in adult ADHD diagnoses since 2017 to multiple factors, including increased awareness and accessibility of telehealth services.

However, WA's low psychiatrist-to-population ratio and rapid population growth since 2022 have exacerbated challenges in accessing in-person care, particularly in rural areas. This has led to a greater reliance on telehealth assessments, which some clinicians argue may not always be sufficient for accurate diagnosis. General practitioner Brenda Murrison, who operates several medical centres in WA's south-west, expressed concerns about the rise of telehealth-only ADHD diagnosis services.

She noted that some patients have reported receiving diagnoses after just 20-minute online consultations, which she believes is insufficient for a safe and thorough assessment. The evolving landscape of ADHD diagnosis and management across Australia reflects broader changes in healthcare delivery, with varying approaches in each state and territory





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