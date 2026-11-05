Western Australia Whale Carcass Disposal Debate Intensifies

WA faces pressure to centralize whale removal costs as a 12.5m carcass washes up at Peppermint Grove Beach. Local councils oppose sole liability.

A 12.5-metre humpback whale carcass washed ashore at Peppermint Grove Beach in the Shire of Capel on Tuesday, marking at least the fourth such incident on Western Australia n beaches in recent weeks. The arrival of the rotting marine mammal, located approximately 200km south of Perth, has reignited a heated debate regarding the financial responsibility and logistical methods for disposing of dead whales.

Local Councils Face Removal Burden

The state government maintains that the responsibility for removing whale remains rests with the land manager, which is typically the local government in most cases. Shire President John Fergusson stated that the removal process was entirely necessary to ensure public safety, though the Shire of Capel has not disclosed the specific costs associated with the operation. Local officials are urging the state to establish a formal agreement to manage these disposals, arguing that councils should not bear the sole burden of community safety due to budgetary constraints.

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Researchers Advocate Centralized Oversight

Griffith University marine scientist Olaf Meynecke described the current situation as a significant burden on local authorities, noting that most councils lack the appropriate resources to handle large-scale carcass removals. He argued that the issue of disposal should be centralized and funded at least partially by the state government. A spokesperson for the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions confirmed that the agency has been in contact with the Shire of Capel and is willing to provide technical advice, specialist equipment, and experienced staff to assist with the operation if required.

Towing Out to Sea Poses Environmental Risks

Some experts, including Macquarie University marine scientist Vanessa Pirotta, argue that towing whale remains back out to sea is the preferred method. This approach allows the animal to return to the natural ecosystem and contribute to the marine food web. However, Dr. Pirotta acknowledged that this method carries complications, including the risk of the carcass washing back onto shore due to currents or weather. Authorities must ensure the whale is disposed of correctly to prevent a re-stranding event.

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Satellite Tracking and Public Safety Concerns

Dr. Meynecke suggested that towing offshore could be both ethical and environmentally friendly if supported by satellite tracking and search-and-rescue software. This technology would allow officials to predict where the whale might end up and intercept it with the same contractor if it moves back toward the shore. Despite these technological solutions, Mr. Fergusson raised significant concerns about public safety, warning that a shedding carcass offshore could attract sharks. He emphasized that unless the whale is towed a very long distance, there is a high risk it will wash back up on shore.

Beach Closure and Ongoing Debate

Peppermint Grove Beach will remain closed into next week while shark patrols and site testing continue. The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the best method for removal and who should foot the bill for these frequent events. While researchers concede that centralized responsibility and offshore disposal are preferable, they also acknowledge the practical and safety complications involved in implementing these strategies effectively across the Western Australian coastline.