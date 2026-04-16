Western Australian Guardianship System Under Scrutiny in Parliamentary Inquiry

A Western Australian parliamentary committee is conducting a broad investigation into the state's guardianship and administration system, assessing the quality of services provided to vulnerable individuals. The inquiry, open for public submissions until late May, will examine the operational capacity and internal culture of the Public Trustee and the Office of the Public Advocate, agencies responsible for overseeing the lives of many of the state's most vulnerable residents. This probe follows international attention on conservatorships, exemplified by the Britney Spears case, and aims to address concerns about the system's effectiveness and transparency.

A comprehensive parliamentary inquiry is underway in Western Australia to scrutinise the state's guardianship and administration system, examining the adequacy of services provided to vulnerable individuals. The inquiry, which is accepting public submissions until May 29, will delve into the capabilities and culture of both the Public Trustee and the Office of the Public Advocate , state agencies entrusted with managing the lives of some of the state's most vulnerable citizens.

This investigation mirrors the public attention drawn to conservatorships by the case of US pop star Britney Spears, who was under such an order for 13 years, igniting the global #FreeBritney movement. Guardianship and administration orders are imposed upon individuals deemed incapable of making independent decisions, often due to cognitive disabilities. In Australia, public trustees are responsible for managing a person's financial assets, while state guardians oversee and direct other aspects of their lives. Committee chair Peter Rundle noted that while approximately 50,000 people are under state care nationally, anyone could potentially face circumstances leading them into such a system, citing examples like severe car accidents, family illnesses, or the passing of a spouse in childless couples. The decision to launch this inquiry was unanimous, reflecting a widespread recognition of its importance. Recent extensive reporting has surfaced numerous allegations concerning questionable care practices by WA's Office of the Public Advocate and exorbitant fees levied by the state's Public Trustee. Across most of Australia, it remains illegal to identify individuals who are or have been under state care, with names anonymised in reporting to protect their privacy. One individual's experience, shared pseudonymously, illustrates the profound impact of the system. After a car accident left him unable to manage his finances, a state tribunal granted control to the Public Trustee. His sister, Annie, recounted the family's shock and unpreparedness, stating that for three months, her brother had no access to funds, causing immense distress and upheaval for the entire family. The system's impact was further highlighted by the case of a young woman with a rare brain condition. Deemed incapable of making her own decisions and with her parents judged inadequate guardians during a difficult divorce, the state gradually assumed control over nearly every facet of her existence. She was denied autonomy in decisions regarding her residence, financial management, and even her social interactions. After years of legal battles and with the support of an advocate, the state eventually relinquished control, recognising her full capacity to manage her own life. Even now, her identity is protected by law. Her mother expressed the deep emotional toll this period took on her daughter, lasting for years, and compounded by the inability to share their story openly. She asserted that the right to choose whether to be identified should belong to individuals, arguing that the current restrictions strip away another fundamental right. The parliamentary committee's mandate includes investigating the capability and culture of these state offices, with a clear call for necessary changes. While privacy laws are designed to safeguard sensitive information about vulnerable people, families and advocates have labelled them as overly restrictive gag laws. Mr. Rundle emphasised the critical importance of a well-functioning state guardianship and administration system, especially given the growing elderly population. He acknowledged the inherent complexities, including family disputes and conflicts of interest, and assured that the committee is prepared to hear these experiences to inform improvements. Previous recommendations from a government commission have advocated for a shift towards a supported decision-making model rather than one where decisions are made for individuals. The commission also found no compelling reason to prohibit the identification of people under state care if they provide their consent. In response to inquiries, a spokesperson for the WA Attorney General's office stated the government's commitment to achieving fairer, more transparent fees and enhanced support for Western Australians





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