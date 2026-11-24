Buyers acquire historic properties in Buntine, Western Australia, for under $100,000, highlighting a trend of city residents relocating to smaller regional towns for affordable housing.

Potential homeowners in Western Australia are finding unprecedented opportunities in regional areas, with two distinct properties in the Wheatbelt region selling for a combined total of less than $100,000. This significant drop in entry-level property costs stands in stark contrast to the national median house price of $884,855 recorded in October by property research group Cotality. The Shire of Dalwallinu is actively encouraging this migration to smaller towns to accommodate a growing regional population and sustain local communities.

Historic Buildings Sold for Record Low Prices

Brad Edwards and his partner acquired the former Country Women's Association building in the tiny town of Buntine for just $24,000. Located 280 kilometres north-east of Perth, the property represents one of the most affordable residential options in the country. Edwards expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to purchase the building, stating his intent to convert it into a permanent home for himself and his partner.

Also read Iran-based operation used ChatGPT to create fake news, influence Australians

Just up the street from the former CWA building, Simon Robinson and his partner Catherine purchased the historic town hall for $66,000. The couple relocated their lives and business operations from Bridgetown in WA's South West region. They had previously sold their property in Bridgetown as rising prices there made it necessary to seek a more affordable 'forever home' elsewhere in the state.

Community Revitalization and Resident Perspectives

Simon Robinson's father, Ray Robinson, traveled from Sydney to inspect the town hall purchase before the deal was finalized. The Robinson family plans to convert a portion of the historic building into living quarters while preserving the large hall space for future community events. Their vision includes hosting movie nights, dances, and other social engagements to help bring the small community back together.

Advertisement

The demographic reality of Buntine has shifted significantly in recent years. While the Australian Bureau of Statistics recorded 51 people living in Buntine, Simon Robinson noted that he only met nine actual residents when he first arrived. Despite the small population, the couple found the experience of meeting neighbours to be welcoming and integral to their decision to settle in the area.

Robinson highlighted that purchasing property in Buntine is significantly cheaper than in Dalwallinu, a larger town located approximately 38 kilometres to the south. He emphasized that individuals willing to step outside major regional centres can find amazing opportunities in these smaller communities. Robinson described the area as a place where residents can live mortgage-free in a beautiful community without worrying about safety concerns for their children.

Shire Strategy to Attract New Residents

Dalwallinu Shire President Keith Carter stated that property values are rising in the region as more city residents look to make a 'tree-change' to regional areas. Carter explained that the local government deliberately priced the two Buntine properties low to attract new people to the outer town. He warned that without keeping the population stable or growing, the Shire faces existential risks.

The strategy appeared effective, as the Shire received more than 150 enquiries about the CWA building in just days. This surge in interest followed news reports that dubbed the property the cheapest house in Australia. Carter's comments reflect a broader urgency among local governments to retain and attract residents to prevent regional decline.

Advertisement

Market Analysis and Future Housing Trends

Phil Sorgiovanni, a Geraldton-based real estate agent, noted that while the ongoing housing crisis has pushed prices up in Western Australia, there are still outliers in more regional areas. He explained that it takes longer for prices to grow in regional sectors compared to metropolitan areas. Consequently, there are still good cheaper housing options available in smaller communities for those willing to look.

Sorgiovanni observed that many people leave regional areas for cities to access essential services like schooling and healthcare. This migration puts pressure on larger areas and leaves space behind, making houses available for investors to pick up at lower prices. He described this dynamic as a fantastic opportunity for those willing to move regionally, noting it is a good way to save money. The trend suggests that regional affordability will remain a key factor for Australian homebuyers in the near future.