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Western Power Storm Recovery Efforts and Impact on Services

Disaster Recovery News

Western Power Storm Recovery Efforts and Impact on Services
Western PowerStorm RecoveryHazards
📆2/06/2026 7:14 AM
📰7NewsMelbourne
18 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 42% · Publisher: 59%

Western Power emergency response crews are continuing to work to address a significant number of hazards on the network, with 44 hazards remaining as of Tuesday. The storm has affected over 170,000 households, with around 12,000 homes still experiencing outages. Volunteers and SES crews have been working around the clock since Sunday's storm, with 144 crew members still responding to hundreds of call-outs. Airport services were impacted due to strong winds, and train services have resumed without disruptions.

Western Power emergency response crews are continuing to work to address a significant number of hazards on the network, with 44 hazards remaining as of Tuesday.

The storm has affected over 170,000 households, with around 12,000 homes still experiencing outages. Volunteers and SES crews have been working around the clock since Sunday's storm, with 144 crew members still responding to hundreds of call-outs. Airport services were impacted due to strong winds, and train services have resumed without disruptions

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7NewsMelbourne /  🏆 18. in AU

Western Power Storm Recovery Hazards Call-Outs Volunteers SES Crews Impact On Services Airport Services Train Services

 

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