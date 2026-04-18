Western Sydney Gripped by Series of Shootings; Two Arrested After Major Police Operation

A wave of three shooting incidents across Western Sydney in the early hours of Saturday morning has led to a significant police response, culminating in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of a firearm and a stolen vehicle. No injuries were reported in any of the events, which spanned Casula, Merrylands, and Guildford. Investigations are actively continuing.

A disturbing series of three shooting incidents has sent ripples of concern through Western Sydney in the early hours of Saturday. The events, occurring within a span of just a few hours, prompted a swift and extensive police response that included a high-speed pursuit and ultimately led to the apprehension of two individuals along with the seizure of a firearm. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in connection with any of the three separate incidents, which have now become the focus of ongoing investigations by NSW Police.

The first report of gunfire surfaced shortly after 1:50 AM on Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a shopping centre located on the Hume Highway in Casula following an alert about a shot being fired. The incident specifically targeted a barber shop situated within the centre. Eyewitness accounts suggest that immediately following the shot, two men were observed fleeing the scene, reportedly making their escape in a white SUV. This initial event set the stage for further incidents that would unfold later in the morning, raising alarm bells across the region.

Hours after the Casula incident, the unsettling pattern continued. Just before 7:45 AM, emergency services were alerted to a second shooting, this time at a residence on Fairmont Street in Merrylands. Reports indicated further gunfire at this location, prompting immediate attendance by law enforcement. The situation escalated further with a third shooting reported approximately half an hour later, around 8:15 AM, on Woodstock Street in the neighbouring suburb of Guildford. Police confirmed that both the Merrylands and Guildford locations were immediately secured and treated as active crime scenes, with forensic teams expected to examine the areas for evidence. The proximity and nature of these events strongly suggest a connection, though official confirmation awaits the outcome of the ongoing inquiries.

As NSW Police officers were actively responding to and investigating these troubling reports, a black SUV was spotted travelling along Woodville Road in Merrylands. The vehicle failed to respond to police signals to stop, initiating a police pursuit that wound through the surrounding streets. The pursuit was eventually terminated by police for safety reasons. Despite the termination, officers continued their search, and the abandoned vehicle was later discovered in Smithfield. A subsequent search of the vicinity led to the arrest of two individuals. Critically, a firearm was also recovered during the operation. In a further development that adds complexity to the investigation, police also located a stolen white SUV in Constitution Hill, a detail that may link back to the initial getaway vehicle reported in Casula.

The coordinated efforts of the police in responding to multiple critical incidents and apprehending suspects underscore the seriousness with which these events are being treated. Investigations into all three shooting incidents are actively ongoing, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist their inquiries. Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.





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