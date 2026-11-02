Westpac Reports $6.8 Billion Profit, Expects Rates Elevated Into 2027

Westpac has reported a $6.8 billion profit for the year to September, down 1 per cent, and expects interest rates to remain elevated into 2027 and house prices to fall by nearly 11 per cent by March.

Westpac has reported a $6.8 billion profit for the financial year ended in September. The country's oldest bank also issued a stark warning regarding the future of housing affordability and borrowing costs for Australians.

It expects interest rates to remain elevated into 2027. Additionally, the bank projects that house prices will have fallen by nearly 11 per cent by March of next year. On Monday, the bank stated that the Australian economy was holding up relatively well. This resilience was attributed to strong business investment across various sectors.

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Economic Pressure From Elevated Inflation

However, the bank cautioned that price growth in goods and services remains above the Reserve Bank of Australia's target range. This imbalance continues to create economic pressure. The bank highlighted in an announcement to the ASX that these conditions present significant challenges. Many households and businesses are facing increased financial strain as a result.

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The impacts of these economic pressures are described as uneven across different parts of the economy. Some sectors are absorbing the shock better than others. This statement comes ahead of the next Reserve Bank interest rate decision on Tuesday. Market analysts widely tip the RBA to raise interest rates for the fifth time this year.

The central bank is grappling with persistent inflation while trying to support growth. Westpac also provided specific forecasts for the housing market. It expects house prices to fall by 10.9 per cent from March 2026 to March 2027. This prediction reflects the anticipated impact of high borrowing costs on property values.

Shareholder Rewards Despite Profit Dip

The correction is expected to be gradual but significant over the coming year. Westpac's $6.8 billion profit in the year to September was down 1 per cent from the previous year. Despite the slight dip in overall profit, the bank remains committed to rewarding shareholders. The board has declared a final dividend of 77 cents a share.

This brings the full-year dividend to $1.54 per share. The total dividend is up 1 per cent from the previous year. Millie Muroi is the economics writer at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age covering workplace and economics. She was formerly an economics correspondent based in Canberra's Press Gallery and the banking writer based in Sydney.