Westpac Job Cuts Near 300 Under Project Catalyst Restructure

Westpac has cut nearly 300 jobs since last month, including 40 last week, as part of its Project Catalyst restructuring advised by Bain & Co. The bank says it continues to invest in customer-facing roles while managing costs.

Westpac has cut nearly 300 jobs since the start of last month and more cuts are expected after the bank axed 40 positions last week.

The nation's oldest bank cut 244 jobs in two tranches last month before telling another 40 staff their jobs no longer existed last week. The restructuring is designed to help Westpac compete with rivals that are also axing roles. Westpac has been removing a smaller number of jobs more slowly than its rivals, but it is still making hundreds redundant.

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Bain advises Project Catalyst restructure

Dubbed Project Catalyst, the restructure is occurring on advice from consultancy Bain & Co. The plan involves about 20 different units that bring together staff from different disciplines to deliver banking services such as mortgages or business loans. A source close to the bank confirmed 40 jobs were cut last week and suggested more cuts could follow in the months ahead. This indicates the restructuring is ongoing rather than a one-time event.

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Westpac employs more than 30,000 staff nationally and has hired more than 5,000 people in the past year. A Westpac spokesman said the bank continues to invest in extra bankers, digital delivery and customer-facing roles. He noted that other programs may be completing or require fewer resources. This means from time to time the bank makes changes that may impact some roles and responsibilities as it actively manages costs and investment.

The spokesman added that as customer habits change, and the skills and capabilities required in banking continue to evolve, so will the workforce. Westpac offers new jobs to redundant staff when it can, or provides help to transition to a new career. The Finance Sector Union was contacted for comment.

Westpac cuts smaller than NAB or ANZ

While Westpac's cuts are nowhere near as severe as the 2,500 staff cuts recently announced by NAB or the 3,500 job cuts announced by ANZ last year, they point to pressure on big Australian corporates to trim costs as they spend on digital services. Both banks said the job cuts would not be in customer-facing areas, and Westpac's restructure also avoids its retail branches.

ANZ, which has a market capitalisation of 120 billion dollars to Westpac's 130 billion dollars, employs about 40,000 people after axing 3,500 roles last year. ANZ has also clamped down on staff working from home and last month announced it would remove 2,500 jobs. ANZ chief executive Andrew Irvine said at the time that the bank would improve productivity, risk outcomes and execution to be a simpler and more efficient bank.

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Competition and AI pressure big banks

Australia's big four banks are facing increased competition from Macquarie in the mortgage market. There are also fears that artificial intelligence will make customers more discerning when choosing banking products, forcing banks to adapt quickly. These widespread reductions highlight the intense pressure on large Australian corporations to cut costs while investing in digital services. As Westpac navigates this period of transformation, the bank aims to remain competitive against rivals while managing the financial implications of its strategic shift.

The long-term success of Project Catalyst will depend on its ability to improve efficiency without compromising service quality. The restructuring process is expected to continue in the coming months.