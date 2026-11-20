Frank Primerano has been removed from the Wests Tigers board by owners Holman Barnes Group, continuing more than two years of turmoil at the NRL club. The move comes two weeks after HBG CEO Daniel Paton was stood down pending an investigation.

Frank Primerano has been removed from the Wests Tigers board by owners Holman Barnes Group, continuing a period of turmoil at the NRL club. Primerano was deputy chairman of the Tigers and the most senior HBG figure in the team's leadership.

The long-time soccer administrator was shifted off the board amid escalating conflict at the $100 million licensed club operation, according to sources with knowledge of club affairs who spoke on condition of anonymity. It was unclear why he was taken off the board. HBG declined to comment on Friday. Primerano was deputy to Tigers chairman Barry O'Farrell.

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Tigers Board Turmoil Deepens

He remains deputy chairman at HBG, which owns 90 per cent of the Tigers and has the balance of power on its board. The development is the latest in more than two years of dysfunction and unrest at HBG. It comes just two weeks after HBG CEO and Tigers director Daniel Paton was abruptly stood down pending an investigation into allegations brought to the board by chairman Dennis Burgess. Paton has also been removed from the Tigers board.

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According to sources, the HBG board was not told the nature of the allegations made against Paton and two directors when Burgess arrived at a meeting with a lawyer a fortnight ago. Two directors abstained from voting to stand him down. Paton was also not informed what claims had been made about him, sources said.

The exit of Primerano from the Tigers board is also sure to attract the attention of the Australian Rugby League Commission, which may consider stepping in and taking action over the Tigers ownership. Paton and Primerano had worked closely together on HBG's diversification from rugby league into soccer, highlighted by its decision to buy the Central Coast Mariners women's team and purchase of a minority share in the A-League franchise's men's side.

NRL Star Cleary Bid Rejected

News Corp also reported that the Tigers and HBG had made an audacious $9 million bid to lure the NRL's best player, Nathan Cleary, and his partner, Matildas star Mary Fowler, in a package deal in which she would play for the Mariners. The offer was hatched by Paton and Tigers CEO Shaun Mielekamp, himself a former chief of the Mariners, but was turned down by Cleary's management.

HBG's interest in soccer has caused friction among Wests Magpies loyalists at HBG, which is effectively the Wests side of the merged entity that plays in the NRL. They believe the resources of the poker machine empire should be directed towards rugby league and not another code. A succession of HBG board members have been cast aside over the past two years as in-fighting has gripped the organisation.

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Independent Directors Suspended

Tony Andreacchio, Rick Wayde and David Gilbert, the architects of a review that recommended an independent-led board at the Tigers, were suspended for a combined 15 years in January last year. This followed HBG's high-profile purging of independent directors last December. Liquor and Gaming NSW is continuing to investigate complaints about HBG's decades-old debenture system, which hands significant power over the club to an exclusive group of 20 people.