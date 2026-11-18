Wests Tigers are chasing Manly halfback Jamal Fogarty as their priority signing, while Josh Addo-Carr remains a secondary target. South Sydney have extended Wayne Bennett's contract until the end of 2028 along with assistant coaches Ben Hornby and Ben Te'o.

Wests Tigers have made Jamal Fogarty their priority signing target, with the Manly halfback given permission to leave the Sea Eagles early despite being contracted until the end of 2028.

Wests Tigers Target Jamal Fogarty

Fogarty could make an immediate switch to the joint-venture club, which is prioritising his signature above that of Josh Addo-Carr. The Tigers believe Fogarty's experience could be invaluable following the departure of Jarome Luai to Parramatta. Coach Benji Marshall has several playmaking options including Adam Doueihi, Latu Fainu, Javon Andrews and Jock Madden.

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However, Fogarty has been identified as the controlling No.7 the club requires to break a finals drought stretching back to 2011. Any move is likely to be subsidised by Manly, who are trying to reshape their roster. The Sea Eagles are looking to free up salary cap space, with Fogarty, Luke Brooks and Ethan Bullemor among the players the club is prepared to release early.

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Manly have a surplus of halves with Fogarty, Brooks, Joey Walsh and Onitoni Large on their books. The northern beaches outfit recently released Blake Wilson to the Perth Bears, but are after more salary cap wiggle room. Fogarty has made 140 NRL appearances for the Titans, Raiders and Sea Eagles. Fogarty is not the only player of interest to the Tigers.

Tigers Interest in Josh Addo-Carr

Out-of-favour Eel Josh Addo-Carr could also be making the move to Concord, despite a player swap with Heamasi Makasini falling through. Parramatta were keen on taking Makasini for one season in exchange for Addo-Carr, on the understanding the young centre would return to the Tigers for 2028. The deal fell over at the last minute after the Tigers decided they would not part with Makasini, but their interest in Addo-Carr remains.

Those chats will be put off until the Tigers get a definitive answer on Fogarty. In other signing news, South Sydney has shored up their coaching staff by extending Wayne Bennett's contract until the end of 2028. Assistant Ben Hornby has also been given a one-year extension, while Kangaroos assistant Ben Te'o has been signed for three years.

The seven-time premiership-winning coach will become the Rabbitohs' second-longest serving coach at the end of this contract, with the scope to further extend his career beyond the 2028 season. Rabbitohs chairman Nick Pappas said: Wayne Bennett is still hungry for success and has the complete respect of everyone connected with the Rabbitohs organisation. Wayne has proven results over an extended period of time and is able to extract the best out of his players.

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We are confident that he can lead the Rabbitohs to premiership success during his tenure. Pappas added: Ben Hornby has done a tremendous job over the past seven seasons and has become one of the most sought-after young coaches in the game. Personally, I am delighted that Ben is extending his tenure with us as he is a key contributor to the coaching and management of our playing squad.

Pappas also said: And last, but by no means least, I know that everyone at the club is delighted to be welcoming back Ben Te'o. Ben's significant role in the club securing its 21st premiership in 2014 has been followed by an impressive start to his coaching career.