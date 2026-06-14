Wests Tigers to Debut Players in Must-Win Clash Against Gold Coast Titans

The Wests Tigers have named a debutant for their must-win clash against the Gold Coast Titans at Leichhardt Oval. The club has also named players for their upcoming matches. Set a deposit limit for Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au.

The Wests Tigers have opted to unveil a debutant in a must-win clash against the Gold Coast Titans at the Eight Wonder of the World in Leichhardt Oval .

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The Wests Tigers have named the following players for their clash against the Gold Coast Titans: Jahream Bula, Sunia Turuva, Taylan May, Starford To’a, Patrick Herbert, Jarome Luai, Jock Madden, Terrell May, Josese Lanyon, Bunty Afoa, Alex Seyfarth, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sione Fainu, Tristan Hope, Fonua Pole, Tony Sukkar, Mavrik Geyer, Charlie Murray, Luke Laulilii. The club has also named the following players for their upcoming matches: Keano Kini, Jenson Taumoepeau, Jaylan De Groot, AJ Brimson, Phillip Sami, Jayden Campbell, Zane Harrison, Moeaki Fotuaika, Oliver Pascoe, Klese Haas, Arama Hau, Beau Fermor, Cooper Bai, Kurtis Morrin, Josh Patston, Jett Liu, Adam Christensen, Luke Sommerton, Max Feagai. Set a deposit limit





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Wests Tigers Gold Coast Titans Leichhardt Oval NRL Premiership FOX LEAGUE Kayo Sports Gambling Support Players Clash Upcoming Matches Debutant Must-Win Set A Deposit Limit

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