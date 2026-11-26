Deandra Dottin became the first WBBL player dismissed under the timed-out rule, standing aside as Sarah Glenn's free delivery hit her stumps, before Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Heat by three wickets off the last ball.

Deandra Dottin became the first player dismissed under the Big Bash League's timed-out rule as the Melbourne Renegades beat the Brisbane Heat by three wickets in a final-ball thriller.

Dottin was out without facing a ball after failing to reach the crease within 75 seconds of a dismissal. Chasing 138, the Renegades were 4-97 when Dottin walked out to bat. She was adjusting her helmet strap and was gloveless on arrival at the crease outside the allotted time limit. Umpires ordered her to stand aside while Heat spinner Sarah Glenn had a free bowl at the stumps.

Also read Deandra Dottin Dismissed by Timed-Out Rule in WBBL Match Against Brisbane Heat

Dottin Becomes First Timed-Out Dismissal

Standing at square leg, the 35-year-old Dottin watched Glenn's delivery crash into her stumps and trudged off as the bemused fielding side celebrated the bizarre diamond duck. Under the rule, an incoming batter not ready within 75 seconds must stand aside for the first ball while the bowler gets an attempt to strike the stumps. Fox Cricket commentator Corbin Middlemas called the moment great drama. He said Dottin was out, late to the crease and out without facing a ball.

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He added: What a blunder. The rule was introduced in the 2021-22 summer but had not previously been applied despite several examples of players exceeding their time limit. Brisbane Heat superstar Grace Harris showed no sympathy, telling Fox Cricket there was no excuse for tardiness. Harris said she had not seen it in the game but knew the rule existed.

She said this is professional cricket, not park cricket, adding there were not three quick wickets forcing a scramble and a clock in the bottom corner counts players in. A Renegades figure said: Hats off to Glenny to execute that. Probably if we have our time again, I think we made the call a little bit late for Dee to pad up and get out there, but good learnings for us.

Wikman Secures Renegades Victory

The Dottin drama preceded a tense final over when the Renegades required nine runs from Lucy Hamilton's bowling. Annie Wikman smacked the first ball for four and five singles followed, including Wikman's winning run from an inside edge off the last ball. Wikman finished 8 not out off five balls after taking three catches. The Renegades reached 7-138, pipping the Heat by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Sophie Molineux was instrumental, taking 4-20 to restrict the Heat to 8-137. She claimed the key scalps of Charli Knott (15) and Harris (0), both bowled, and became the Renegades' all-time wicket-taker. Molineux returned to bowl the 13th over and took two more wickets in three balls. Tess Flintoff top-scored in the chase with 30 from 32 balls and Georgia Wareham made a valuable 29 from 26.

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The Heat bowling attack was led by Glenn's 2-15 and Sienna Ginger's 2-13. Glenn dismissed Wareham, then bowled Dottin with the free delivery as the Renegades went from 3-97 to 5-97. For the Heat, Orla Prendergast top-scored with 23 from 15 balls, while Hamilton (21 from 15) and Sienna Ginger (21 from 21) played handy knocks. The Renegades (nine points) replaced the Heat (eight points) in fourth spot and are now favourites to reach the WBBL finals.

Renegades Poised for Final Spot

If the Renegades beat the Melbourne Stars on Saturday, they will feature in the finals. Brisbane must now hope the Renegades are defeated by the Stars to have any hope of reaching the play-offs. The Heat will know their fate by the time they host the Perth Scorchers on Sunday. Sydney Thunder, on six points, remain the only other chance to reach the finals.

They meet the finals-bound Adelaide Strikers on Thursday and the Sydney Sixers on Saturday. The Thunder must win both games but even then they are relying on the Renegades and Heat to both lose their respective last matches.