A remote worker asks whether excessive heart emoji reactions at work are a generational issue or fair cause for confusion. Research on workplace norms and context suggests each to their own, unless emojis are offensive or unprofessional.

A worker whose team is spread across the country has raised a concern about how colleagues use emojis on their messaging platform. The heart emoji has become a go-to response for almost anything, they say, and some people use it to respond to seemingly every single message.

Others use it more sparingly but will give a heart to a message about a personal illness, a work achievement or even a bereavement. The worker asks whether this is just a generational thing they do not understand or whether it is fair to be confused. Columnist Jonathan Rivett responded by saying he had to ask himself the very same question about whether it was generational. The answer he came up with was probably yes.

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However, he does not think it necessarily comes down to age, noting that many early Millennials he knows use emojis all the time. He sees it as simply a preference. As a writer, he wonders if he has always erred on the side of explaining or responding with words rather than images. Putting aside his own biases, Rivett went digging to find out what the science says about emoji use, especially in a professional setting.

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Research on Emoji Usage Patterns

He found quite a few studies, but none referring specifically to the heart emoji. An interesting point from the research is that younger generations not only tend to use emojis more often than older generations, which is probably unsurprising, but also with more variety. So the heart emoji infatuation the worker noticed seems to fly in the face of typical usage patterns.

Rivett assumes the colleagues referred to are what might be called emoji natives, unlike himself and the worker who spent a good period of their early lives without the little icons appearing at all. Rivett says the two most relevant findings he came across related to workplace norms and to context. Both are vital when it comes to emoji use. As with any form of communication, context is everything.

Not just who is sending the emoji, but when and after what series of messages. Then there is the variable of whom the emoji is directed at and what situation they find themselves in. Research tells us this matters far more than the age of the sending and receiving parties alone.

Context and Team Communication Norms

All of this combined, in addition to the communication norms established within a team, which may be entirely different to the team down the hall or in the next building, affects how people use and interpret emojis. Rivett says he, like the worker, thinks it is a little bit strange that some people spray heart emojis with merry abandon, apparently not stopping to wonder whether a different response or no response at all might be more appropriate under the given circumstances.

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But the fact he thinks it is odd does not make it wrong. In fact, Rivett says if he turns the mirror back on himself, he has to accept that some people might find his inclination to offer no response to messages of the kind mentioned, or at least not to reflexively add a heart, smiley face or thumbs up, demonstrates rudeness or perhaps a lack of humour.

The other thing worth pointing out is that we do not actually know whether the heart-givers also discreetly contacted their colleague on the phone or via private chat. If they, for example, left a heart under a message about an illness or a death in the family as a way of saying they had seen it, and then offered good wishes or condolences outside the group chat, Rivett thinks that is perfectly reasonable.

Different Interpretations of Heart Emojis

What might seem at first glance to be lazy, tokenistic or perfunctory could well be the first of many interactions between a person and a colleague they care about. Rivett says this is something it is entirely fair to be confused about and to even question. In the end, he says the best advice he can offer is more philosophical than practical: each to their own.

Unless these emojis are obviously offensive, are so improper they are unprofessional or are so ill-considered they are causing widespread bafflement, he would let them slide. Remain curious, yes, but do not feel you need to change the way your co-workers communicate over the internet. The column was written by Jonathan Rivett, who can be contacted at jonathan@theinkbureau.com.au.