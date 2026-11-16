Coles Investigates Cyber Security Incident, Says No Evidence Customer Data Compromised

Coles is investigating a cyber security incident disclosed to the stock exchange on Monday, saying there is no evidence customer, team or supplier data has been compromised or removed. The retailer says stores and online shopping continue as normal while it works with global experts.

Coles says it is investigating a cyber security incident but has provided little further detail to customers or investors. The supermarket group disclosed the incident in a statement to the stock exchange on Monday morning.

It said it is currently not aware of any data being accessed or stolen. Based on the findings of its investigation to date, Coles said it has not identified any evidence that customer, team or supplier data has been compromised or removed from its systems. The retailer said it is working with global cybersecurity experts to contain and secure the Coles IT environment. It is also receiving assistance from the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

Also read Coles Investigates Cybersecurity Incident, Says No Evidence Customer Data Compromised

Coles confirms business as usual operations

Coles told investors and customers on Monday morning that it was business as usual for its operations. Operations continue and customers are able to shop as normal with Coles in stores and online, the company website said. On its website, Coles Group listed gift cards as working as normal. It reported no indication of an impact on Flybuys accounts.

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It also said no issues had been identified with Coles Plus, Coles Plus Delivery or QuiteLike subscriptions. However, the retailer said it was looking into a small number of customers experiencing issues with Liquorland click-and-collect. Coles said it was investigating those reports. The company has not said how many customers were affected or what caused the incident.

Coles advised everyone to take basic online precautions and recommended remaining vigilant to suspicious links. It also warned about attempts to solicit personal information, including by email, phone, text or post, and potential scam activity. The supermarket said Coles will never ask customers to provide their password or other sensitive account information through an unsolicited email or SMS.

We recommend you regularly update your password with a strong, unique password for your account and not reusing the same password across multiple services, Coles said. It urged similar caution from suppliers. The retailer apologised for any concern the incident may cause customers and key stakeholders at a time of increasing cyber incidents in Australia and around the world.

Australia faces increasing cyber security incidents

Coles said it has security measures in place to protect customer and supplier accounts and is continuing to closely monitor its system. The company said no action was needed by customers. It said operations were continuing while the investigation proceeds. The disclosure comes amid a series of cyber incidents affecting Australian organisations.

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The hacking incident in July left about 900,000 current and former Origin customers' data exposed. In October, a suspected overseas hacker entered and exfiltrated data related to third-party dental providers from a NSW Health server. In November, Qantas had to notify customers of a cyber attack on an international third-party travel technology provider, Amadeus. Woolworths has acknowledged an issue affecting a number of customer e-gift cards and is investigating.

Replacement cards were among the possible next steps for affected customers. Woolworths reported digital gift cards being drained by unauthorised transactions. European supermarkets have also been hit by IT incidents affecting fridge and freezer temperatures. Experts previously told Australian Associated Press that AI was turbocharging bad actors' abilities and ushering in a new age of cyber threats.

AI agents pose new cyber threat risks

Researchers for international security firm Elastic observed that single commands to AI agents are reaping extensive and rapid damage. They said agents could execute thousands of actions with limited intervention and work through flawed and failed attempts in a report. Coles has not provided a timeline for when its investigation will be completed. It has not commented on the nature of the attack or who might be responsible.

The retailer said it would continue to closely monitor its systems and provide updates if needed.