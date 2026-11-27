Two new documentaries, Melania and You Can See Everything, offer wildly different styles and subjects but arrive at the same conclusion: in an age of perpetually performed selfhood, the truth of a person is almost impossible to grasp.

Two new documentaries, Melania and You Can See Everything, offer wildly different styles, tones and subjects but arrive at the same conclusion. In an age of perpetually performed selfhood, the truth of a person is almost impossible to grasp.

Appearances can be deceptive, and that is precisely what joins them. In You Can See Everything, Nathan Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim are invited into the home of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans. They are promised access to virtually every moment of the 34 days before Holmes is due to begin an 11-year prison sentence for fraud.

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Melania Documentary Subjects Jeff Bezos

In Melania, one-time Hollywood hotshot Brett Ratner and his crew are granted unprecedented access to the former and once-again first lady. She is preparing to begin a four-year sentence, sorry, term, at her husband Donald Trump's side in the White House. In journalism, it is sometimes said, access is everything. But as both films gradually reveal, sometimes access is also nothing.

It is perhaps no accident that both these films were initiated by their subjects. Holmes and Evans approached indie studio A24 with a pitch about a documentary on their lives. Oppenheim mentioned to Fielder that he had heard a rumour about this. Fielder got in contact with the studio the following day, and a week and a half later they were filming.

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Holmes reportedly had never seen Fielder's work. Like everything else in this film, that may or may not be true. If it is, perhaps she regrets it. If it is not, perhaps this has played out exactly as she wanted it to.

The idea of a Melania documentary was pitched by its subject and executive producer to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in late 2024 or early 2025, accounts differ. The company ended up paying about $US40 million to make the film, of which roughly 70 per cent went directly to the first lady, and another $US35 million to market it. That is an exorbitant amount of money for any documentary, let alone one as substance-free as this.

The deal has been roundly criticised as a blatant attempt to curry favour with the president. The content it produced has been almost universally dismissed as propaganda, and in the case of the series, propaganda that already seems hopelessly outdated in the wake of the midterm elections and Trump's lame-duck presidency.

You Can See Everything Elizabeth Holmes

Is Elizabeth Holmes a sociopathic liar, a master manipulator of gullible and typically older men, who turns those big blue eyes unflinchingly on them to ask why would I lie? Or is she a hopelessly naive and overly optimistic entrepreneur who has rather been exploited by the men in her life, and by a system geared against young female business founders? That is the question at the heart of You Can See Everything.

After almost three hours of fascinating, inventive and, yes, manipulative filmmaking, you are likely to emerge feeling that you can see almost everything, including in one hilariously awkward scene filmed in a shower, Evans' penis, but you can still emerge knowing almost nothing. Is that a failing on the part of the film and its makers, or is that its crowning glory? I am leaning towards the latter view.

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Anyone who has seen Fielder's work, especially on the HBO series The Rehearsal, will know that the ostensible aim of his filmmaking practice is often a long way from the outcome, or his true intent. I do not think Ratner is doing anything so meta, so sophisticated, so shell-game-ish with his intimate yet icily distant portrait of Melania Trump. I simply think he does not have the will, or perhaps the skill, to probe more deeply.

His on-camera questions are Dorothy Dixers in the extreme, and his lens is utterly seduced by the shiny surface of things. At one point in the series, he asks her father what makes his daughter so wonderful, as she lurks in the background. I have watched the feature and the series, you are welcome, and can honestly say that just about the only thing I learnt about Melania from Melania is that she likes nice things.

Then again, she also likes her son Barron, and at least pretends to like her husband, so go figure. Melania talks robotically about her compassion and her charity in aid of foster children and against online bullying. The irony of being married to one of the greatest online bullies appears to be entirely lost on her. She fleetingly mentions that she does not always agree with her husband, and that he is surrounded by too many yes people.

Performed Self in Post Truth World

But otherwise it is all baubles, frocks, pomp and circumstance. Heavy on gilt, light on guilt. What we are seeing in these films is a performed self. They are attempts to control the narrative by giving seemingly unfettered access to the subject while actually revealing almost nothing of the true motivation, thoughts or character thereof.

It is a kind of seeing that leaves you not knowing what to believe. This is the documentary portrait in the post-truth world, an expanded take on the social media mode of self-revelation, heavily redacted and curated to present an authorised version. Much has been written about the dangers posed by AI and deep-fake technologies to our ability to trust in ostensible facts, and with good reason.

But as these films patently demonstrate, we ought to be on guard against human-driven fakery too. Both the feature and the series are streaming on Prime Video.