One Nation's Immigration Policy Vanishes from Website as Hanson Stays Off Victorian Campaign Trail

One Nation has removed its controversial immigration policy from its website, as Pauline Hanson maintains a low profile in the Victorian election campaign and Barnaby Joyce warns that Labor preferences could help the Coalition.

One Nation's controversial immigration policy has disappeared from its website altogether, as the party's leader Pauline Hanson spends little time on the campaign trail in Victoria.

The policy, outlined by Hanson in a June address to the National Press Club, included a proposed cut of 750,000 to Australia's 3 million temporary visas. It also featured a rubbery 130,000 figure that had been bandied about by the party. There is now no mention of these proposals on the One Nation website.

Also read 2026 Victorian Election: Key Policy Promises from Labor, Coalition, Greens, and One Nation

One Nation Immigration Policy Disappears

The disappearance comes after Barnaby Joyce joined One Nation and took issue with the pledge, forcing a shift by assigning the 130,000 figure to net overseas migration. Joyce argued that figure was always net overseas migration. When asked about the missing policy on Sunday, a One Nation spokesman said the policy had only been taken down temporarily as the party updates its website.

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He said it was flattering to see Labor and the Liberals trawling through One Nation's website looking for policy ideas, given neither has any good ideas of their own. He added that Labor should get back to running the country into the ground and raising taxes, and the Liberals should wait for One Nation's next policy announcement before trying to steal it.

Meanwhile, Hanson's low profile in the Victorian election campaign has been notable. One Nation is running candidates in every lower house seat, and the party is on track to win at least eight upper house seats, possibly up to 12 if current polling holds. But Hanson has only been on the ground once, in the electorate of Murray Plains.

RedBridge director and former deputy director of the Victorian Liberal Party Tony Barry said One Nation's brand and electoral fortunes are inextricably tied to its leader. He said if he were a One Nation candidate in a key seat, he would be very frustrated and concerned that Hanson wasn't campaigning on the ground. Leader visits are important to meet voters and energise volunteers and donors.

One Nation Campaign Spending and Polling

Barry suggested Hanson's limited visibility indicates One Nation's internal polling is showing fewer winnable Victorian seats than the political hype might suggest. Candidates have reportedly paid 5,500 dollars towards their own campaign material. One Nation has spent just 21,300 dollars on advertising on Meta since September 1, compared with 2.81 million dollars by Labor and about 550,000 dollars by the Liberals. The low-frills spending plus Hanson's low-key role could serve as insurance if voters don't rush to embrace One Nation.

RedBridge polling has registered that in recent weeks the soft edge of One Nation's vote is showing signs of fatigue. Barnaby Joyce, One Nation's star federal recruit, will be in Victoria on the campaign trail this week. His message is that the orange tsunami is not coming in Victoria. He explained that Labor's potentially cataclysmic performance will bizarrely help the Liberals, not One Nation.

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Victoria will be difficult because the socialists are so unpopular that their preference flows will help the Coalition, he said. If Labor comes third in many electorates, their preferences will flow to the Coalition, not One Nation, if people follow Labor how-to-vote cards. People need to understand that if they follow the Labor how-to-vote card, they will be electing the Coalition over One Nation, he said.

One Nation Targeting Nationals in Victoria

One Nation is keeping Hanson's campaign appearances to regional parts of the state and targeting National-held seats. Her recent visit to Murray Plains put her in the Nationals' heartland, reinforcing claims One Nation is on a march to decimate the Nationals. Its upper house preference card leaves the Coalition out of its recommended five in northern Victoria. Looking to the surrounds of Melbourne, One Nation puts smaller parties on the right ahead of the Liberals.

One Nation is very likely to hold the balance of power in the Victorian Legislative Council. The Victorian election is the first substantive test for One Nation and the Coalition, but its main game is likely to be the New South Wales election in March, where they are well placed to become the official opposition party and dominant party on the right in Australia's largest state.

These state elections offer real evidence for both parties on how to take advantage of the nation's preferential voting system. Hanson will be at the One Nation event on election night in Victoria to frame the story of the result and declare if Jess Wilson wins, it is off the back of One Nation voters. One Nation's real challenge will be to work out how to be electorally successful if Labor voters consistently preference against them, aiding the Liberals.