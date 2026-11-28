The Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce will close the site of Tyra the Tyrannosaurus when its land lease expires in 2029, citing unsustainable maintenance costs, as thousands of giant roadside attractions across North America and Australia face similar financial pressures.

Tyra the Tyrannosaurus, the giant dinosaur statue in Drumheller, Alberta, will lose her home when the site's land lease expires in 2029. The Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce decided last year to close the attraction, citing unsustainable maintenance costs.

The decision has prompted a scramble to determine her future. Drumheller is a town of 8000 on the Canadian prairie known for fossil discoveries, and it bills itself as the dinosaur capital of the world. Tyra is about four times the size of a real T. rex, which would have barely come up to her knee. Now she faces an extinction event of her own, one involving an expiring lease and mounting maintenance costs.

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Giant roadside sculptures face funding crisis

She is not alone. Across North America and Australia, thousands of communities have used oversized roadside sculptures to put themselves on the map. Decades after their construction, these landmarks face a crossroads as novelty fades, costs escalate and local groups are left holding a hefty bill. Tyra's fate hangs in this balance.

For a quarter of a century, tourists have stepped out of their cars near the intersection of Gorgosaurus Street and Tyrannosaurus Drive to snap photographs of Tyra. The bravest visitors climb 106 steps to peer out from between her fibreglass teeth to views of the Canadian Badlands. Tyra typifies a problem for small towns, said Amy Clarke, a historian at Queensland's University of the Sunshine Coast who maintains a database of global roadside architecture.

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Residents are often fiercely proud of their giant attractions, which continue to be built, but many local authorities question whether they can be funded indefinitely, she said. Clarke has counted more than 10,000 of these structures worldwide. Most are in the United States, Canada and Australia, many erected in the mid-20th century as highways sprawled and more people bought cars. Australian attractions have included muffler men and pizza chefs.

Canadian towns, by contrast, preferred civic-minded eccentricities, leaning into self-aware, local humour. Western Canada has approached the genre with ambition: Alberta alone is home to colossal depictions of a sausage, a beaver, a teepee, an Easter egg, a spaceship and a pierogi impaled on a 7-metre-long fork. Over-the-top monuments often inspire community devotion.

Communities weigh restoration costs against local pride

When windstorms damaged the canvas of the Big Easel, a giant replica of Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers in Altona, Manitoba, 68 per cent of respondents to a survey said they wanted it restored, despite local officials saying it had reached the end of its 30-year life. The town raised funds through donations, budget reallocations and insurance payouts from storm damage. Other landmarks have not been so lucky.

Lucy the Elephant in Margate City, New Jersey, built in 1881, recently had a makeover costing $US2.4 million ($3.6 million). The world's largest hockey stick in Duncan, British Columbia, was dismantled in 2024 after 36 years, a solution regional authorities found preferable to spending about $US1.5 million to replace the rotting wooden structure. Fans can still buy keyrings crafted from its salvaged Douglas fir timber.

Though the peak popularity of these sculptures has long passed, Clarke said she has noticed a recent resurgence of interest as small towns seek ways to generate tourist revenue. Local officials often ask Clarke whether building an oversized mascot is worth it. She cautions that maintenance, repainting and liability insurance quickly add up.

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It may work for the first decade or two, Clarke said, then everyone knows the joke and you have got to give them another reason to keep coming back. The landmarks that remained profitable in the long term, she said, often were used as part of wider entertainment hubs rather than as stand-alone attractions. Tyra requires painting and repairing every five to seven years.

Tyra maintenance expenses rival historic revenue gains

The last facelift cost about 300,000 Canadian dollars ($314,000), said Heather Bitz, the executive director of the Drumheller Chamber of Commerce. Since the attraction opened, revenue from admission tickets and the gift shop has allowed the chamber to invest more than $700,000 Canadian into community projects, Bitz said. But upkeep costs have roughly matched that figure and are expected to increase. Finding someone to paint a 26-metre dinosaur is also a challenge.

It did not come with a maintenance manual, said Bitz, whose office shares an address with Tyra. We need boom lifts to get at it. You cannot use a ladder and a paintbrush. A report commissioned by the chamber found this year that Tyra was structurally sound, but that major exterior repairs would be needed in eight years and an interior overhaul in 10 years.

Admission fees to climb her go into a repair fund, but chamber officials said the constant oversight and expensive overhauls distracted from their primary mission of supporting local commerce. Tyra's impending demise has prompted intense pushback from some. AJ Frey, a business owner in Drumheller, started a petition last year to save Tyra that has gathered more than 27,000 signatures, more than triple the town's population. People around the world love her, he said.

Doug Bos, the owner of a wildlife park in Innisfail, Alberta, about 140 kilometres north-west of Drumheller along the main highway connecting Edmonton and Calgary, is one of a handful of people considering whether to give Tyra a new home. Moving a 66-tonne fibreglass carnivore down the highway would be a logistical headache, he acknowledged, most likely requiring crews to take down power lines to let her pass. But the payoff, in his mind, was indisputable.

It would be located between the two largest cities in Alberta, viewable right from the highway, Bos said. It would be a roadside attraction. People stop and see big things like that.