Viva Energy Geelong refinery recovers to 90 per cent capacity after April fire

Viva Energy's Geelong refinery, one of only two left in Australia, is producing at about 90 per cent of pre-fire capacity seven months after an April 15 blaze, as executives negotiate with the Albanese government over arrangements that could secure its operation until 2040.

Viva Energy's Geelong refinery is producing about 90 per cent of its pre-fire capacity seven months after a massive fire tore through its petrol-processing complex on April 15.

Workers are dismantling damaged machinery while executives negotiate with the Albanese government over arrangements that could secure its operation until 2040. The great red-hooped tower has stood above Geelong for almost half a century. For generations of travellers approaching Victoria's second city by car or train, the enormous chimney, once emblazoned with the letters SHELL, has been as familiar a landmark as the football stadium or waterfront.

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Beside it, a flame burns day and night, an industrial beacon visible around Corio Bay. Across the water, the Spirit of Tasmania ferry is docked at the port. It is a reminder of what this city was, what it has lost and what it has, against considerable odds, managed to keep. The city has spent two decades reinventing itself after the departure of the great employers that once defined its economy.

Ford stopped making cars. Alcoa closed its aluminium smelter. Factories that sustained generations of working families gave way to universities, hospitals, government departments and a growing services economy. But beyond the refinery gates at Corio, where pipes twist between towering steel columns and enormous storage tanks, another story has been unfolding.

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This is a factory, opened 72 years ago, that refused to close. Viva Energy's Geelong refinery is one of just two remaining in Australia, a country that once operated eight. It produces petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, alongside industrial products that can no longer be manufactured anywhere else in the nation. It has survived changing owners, international competition, the pandemic and the slow disappearance of Australia's heavy manufacturing base.

Energy Security Gains Priority in Canberra

For the first time in years, Australia's remaining refiners have something they previously struggled to command: Canberra's undivided attention. We're now much more appreciated for the role we play in energy security, says Viva Energy chief executive Scott Wyatt. Not just in supply in the country, but also in what we do here at Geelong from a refining perspective and the value of having a diverse supply chain.

Viva buys crude oil from all over the world and turns it into petrol at the refinery in Geelong. Inside the sprawling two-kilometre complex, executive general manager Bill Patterson navigates roads winding through an industrial city within a city. Kilometres of pipes spit and hiss, dive under tarmac and wrap around processing towers; Patterson points to a single 21-metre high steel tank holding 90 million litres of crude. Further along stands the refinery's flare.

Its purpose is less romantic than its appearance: burning excess gas during processing disruptions to prevent dangerous pressure building inside equipment. Then the car passes the scene of April's fire. Scaffolding climbs through damaged machinery. Contractors are working through demolition and decontamination while engineers have rerouted gas systems to compensate for the destroyed equipment.

How Emergency Crews Contained the Blaze

At about 11.15pm on April 15, fire erupted in the refinery's alkylation unit. Patterson was speaking to Wyatt about securing emergency fuel cargoes when his telephone rang. He arrived about half an hour later. Emergency crews had isolated the blaze, preventing it spreading through the highly flammable complex.

They really did an amazing job just containing it, Patterson recalls. It was bad, obviously, but it could have been much worse. If it had spread, we might not be doing this tour today. Nobody was injured.

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Most major processing units escaped damage, allowing production to be gradually restored. For the refinery's workforce, its recovery has become another chapter in a much longer fight for survival. One grandfather spent his career here, rising to become a plant controller. Another, who emigrated from the Netherlands along with scores of other families, helped build its jetty.

Workforce Diversity and Family Legacy at Viva

Her mother worked in the laboratory and neighbouring polymers business, while her uncle Terry still returns as a contractor. Yet Van Gemert, whose partner also works on site, took an unconventional route into the family workplace. After growing up in nearby Lara, she travelled to Bali, met people working in Western Australia's mining industry and moved to Port Hedland. Three years later, she returned home and joined Viva at 22.

Her grandfather had died before she could tell him she would be following his career. I was in tears. I was so excited, she recalls of receiving the job offer. Now she trains new operators, guiding recruits through programs lasting up to six months.

For a workplace historically dominated by men, cultural change has been considerable. Women now account for about a quarter of operational roles. Van Gemert acknowledges the contradictions of working in fossil fuels during the energy transition, but believes Australians sometimes forget the importance of industrial jobs. We all have our own opinions on the way the world should go and the way we can all contribute to having a better world and a greener world for future generations, she says.

But we all need to drive our cars, and we all want the lights to turn on when we turn them on and all that sort of stuff. I think sometimes it is a little bit lost that that is what this place provides for those people that they can get from A to B whenever they want to and however they want to. Tom Delamore, 36, knows what happens when a refinery disappears.

Relocating Talent from Closed New Zealand Plants

He spent almost eight years at New Zealand's Marsden Point refinery before its owners converted the country's last plant into an import terminal in 2022. When Geelong advertised for experienced operators, he relocated his family. We had not even known where Geelong was until we started looking at the job here, he says. Today, he and his wife are raising two children, aged seven and nine, in the region.

About a dozen former New Zealand refinery workers followed similar paths. It was a massive employer, and then that just got wiped out, he says, doubting those capabilities can readily be rebuilt. Australia has already learned much of that lesson. Port Stanvac, Clyde, Kurnell, Kwinana and Altona are among the refineries the country has lost.