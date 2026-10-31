Stand Atlantic return with Godbreath and Sampa the Great releases Nu Zamrock

Stand Atlantic release their fifth album Godbreath after writer's block, while Sampa the Great releases Nu Zamrock featuring Sia and Mwanje Tembo.

Stand Atlantic have released their fifth album Godbreath, a record that arrives after a period of writer s block following their 2024 album Was Here.

The Sydney alt-rock band, led by magnetic vocalist Bonnie Fraser, once again worked with longtime producer Stevie Knight. The new album marks a shift for a band known for excavating relationship breakdowns. So what happens when Stand Atlantic find happiness? Great things, it turns out.

Also read Sampa the Great: Nu Zamrock review – a full-circle moment for a world-class act

Stand Atlantic Godbreath Energy

Godbreath crackles with energy across its 11 tracks. David Potter s guitars and Jonno Panichi s drums are as potent and locked in as ever. The wailing guitar solo on standout track Edge of Vegas is a clear example of that chemistry. Another highlight is a moment of pause and clarity.

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Fraser reflects on a life lived as a frayed nerve ending, always braced for pain. But for the first time, Fraser and the band sound like they are having fun. The record still carries emotional weight, yet it is not weighed down by the same darkness that defined previous work. The band s signature alt-rock sound remains intact.

Sampa the Great Nu Zamrock Legacy

Sampa the Great has also released a new album titled Nu Zamrock. The ARIA Award winner opens the record with a recorded conversation between herself and her blood uncle George Kunda, also known as Groovy Joe. Kunda was a founding member of Witch, a band which spearheaded the 1970s Zamrock movement. The Zambian-born, Botswana-raised artist describes how Zamrock injected historically Western genres such as psychedelic and garage rock with a Zambian sonic identity.

You were among the first to do that, the ARIA Award winner says to her uncle. That s the creating of a genre. Those words act as a thesis for the new album. Nu Zamrock merges past, present and future to create a kaleidoscopic tapestry of sound and identity.

It is shaped by legacy but creates something unequivocally new. Track Canary hums with explosive, futuristic production. Sampa spits lines like: Last time I checked, I got the needle and the thread, weave that shit together. The album Location Nu Zamrock also features appearances from Melbourne-based angelic chanteuse Mwanje Tembo and Aussie pop luminary Sia.

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Artists Honoring Roots Moving Forward

Across the record Sampa the Great drips with charisma, facilitating rapture and revitalisation. On the album s closing track I Can Love she asks herself: What do I do? Both records show artists moving forward while honouring their roots. Stand Atlantic find light after darkness, while Sampa the Great connects generations through sound.

Godbreath is out now and Nu Zamrock is available for listeners everywhere.