New Books Include John Boyne's Oscar Wilde Alternate History and Byron Bay Influencer Murder Mystery

This week's new releases feature John Boyne's The Weight of Angels, a murder mystery called Shot, and historical fiction about Roxelana, plus non-fiction from Kate Grenville, David Byrne and Willie Nelson.

This week's new releases include a reimagining of Oscar Wilde's life in which the playwright lives into his 90s, a murder mystery involving a family of Byron Bay influencers, and the remarkable story of a slave who became an Ottoman queen.

There are also non-fiction titles from big names including Kate Grenville, Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and country music legend Willie Nelson. Read on as our critics deliver their verdicts on the latest books to hit our shelves. John Boyne's The Weight of Angels presents a provocative and beguiling alternative history for the playwright and poet.

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Oscar Wilde Lives To Nineties In Novel

What if Oscar Wilde had not challenged the Marquess of Queensberry's claim, had not gone to jail, and had not died prematurely under straitened and humiliating circumstances? In Boyne's version, Wilde survives and thrives into his 90s, giving him time to continue to be a troublemaker and a provocateur.

Not only does the great Irish wit pen more successful plays, but he is also a witness to some of the defining moments of the 20th century, including coronations, two world wars and motion pictures. Boyne brilliantly captures the Wildean voice, complete with epigrams, bon mots and witticisms, as he holds forth on topics and occasions both domestic and grandiose. There are also hilarious cameos from Wilde's literary peers and enemies, including George Bernard Shaw and Bram Stoker.

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It may be fiction, but there are enough elements of truth interwoven between the sparkling narrative that, at times, you forget it is not a quasi-biography. Poignant, smart and funny, this book is highly recommended for those who think Wilde deserved a longer and better life. This work of historical fiction comes with a large cast of characters and a map of the Ottoman Empire from 1510 to 1566 to acquaint those unfamiliar with the period.

Ottoman Queen Roxelana True Story

But to be fair, there is a lot to cover in this true story of Roxelana, how she was forced into concubinage yet managed to rise through the ranks through luck, timing and cunning to become the wife of the Ottoman Sultan, Suleiman the Magnificent. It starts when Roxelana is 12, her Polish village is razed and she is made a slave, and follows her convoluted journey into becoming not only a sultana but also her contriving to secure the throne for her son.

It is a remarkable story full of colour and intrigue, and deeply researched, judging by the books Sally Neighbour quotes in her afterword. As a work of fiction, the reader has to remember that poetic licence has been taken with various details, such as changed timelines and additional imagined characters. Nonetheless, this is a busy, eventful chapter of history, and a portrait of ambition and survival. The Crews family has a large online fan base.

Subscribers pay to live vicariously through them as they swan around performatively, showing off their aspirational lifestyle in Byron Bay. But during a livestream to thousands, Dahlia and Duncan are killed by a hooded, balaclava-wearing shooter. Their 15-year-old daughter, Karma, is the only survivor, and thereby becomes the subject of suspicion.

True Crime Vlogger Investigates Cold Case

Six years later, Jennifer, a vlogger who specialises in true crime, is hired to film a documentary about the cold case, with one stipulation: she is to prove Karma's innocence. Despite her misgivings about being manipulated, she takes on the assignment. Shot is a topical cautionary tale about the hazards of content creation and the exploitation on social media for clickbait.

With her editor friend helping her with the case, Jennifer stays in the murder house and begins the slow, methodical task of making unlikely connections to the family and interviewing plausible suspects. The mystery plays out in the usual fashion, with lies, red herrings and cover-ups to navigate. Miriam Sved's biography notes that her mother's family escaped Europe in the late 1930s and lived in Hong Kong for two decades.

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Illuminated Ruins draws on this personal heritage to shape key elements of the narrative. Set in Hong Kong in 1956, the novel follows Hungarian-Jewish refugees Uri and Lujza and their children, Millie and Tommy, as they navigate life in the British colony. Uri and Lujza are both doctors who are granted a level of respect for their occupation, yet still grapple with assimilation.

Hungarian Jewish Refugees In Hong Kong

Both live by the edict of never speaking of the war, but the title of the book refers to the remains of a military fort where the children liked to meet and play, although none of them knew what buildings used to be there or what was done to turn them into this rubble playground. In careful, measured prose, Sved writes about universal themes of migration: of dislocation and upheaval, and of having to hide aspects of one's identity and background to start anew.

Sarah and her husband, Ewen, are walking along a narrow bridge in Victoria's Wilson Cove. A truck passes them and, moments later, Sarah finds herself thrown over the railing and into the water. When she manages to swim to shore, Ewen is nowhere to be found; both he and the truck have vanished. With the police sceptical of her report and the neighbours equally unhelpful, Sarah turns to her brother, Harry, for help.

Harry spent 12 years in the Special Forces and has the training to track down a missing person, but he is combative, surly and weighed down by unresolved grief. Sarah, meanwhile, is deeply averse to confrontation. Inlet Bridge, S.D. Hinton's second book, is not just a taut thriller, but an exploration of the trust and bond between siblings under duress.

They must learn to navigate each other, his volatility and her timidity, before they can team up to uncover the truth surrounding her husband. Hinton's characterisations and narration are well executed as the novel builds toward a heart-pumping, violent climax. The Law of the Sublime will resonate as powerfully with you as it has with me. But as it deals with the most fundamental and transformative elements of existence, there is a chance it just might.

The sublime is that which takes us out of the narrow confines of our humdrum lives, expands our mental and emotional horizons, and gives us a sense of something greater.