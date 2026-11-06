Australia not in recession as RBA rate hits 4.85 per cent and jobless rate nears Sahm rule

Australia is not in a recession, but the RBA says it is not looking to tip the economy into one as unemployment edges closer to the Sahm rule threshold and businesses face rising costs.

The Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock said the central bank is not looking to tip the economy into a recession if it can avoid it, as interest rates reached 4.85 per cent and Treasurer Jim Chalmers flagged budget cuts to fight inflation.

Google searches for the word recession reached their highest level since 2020, when Australia last went into an actual recession, and their third-highest on record, according to Google Trends. There were also spikes in searches for questions such as what happens if Australia goes into recession, when was the last recession in Australia and what to do in a recession. The most common definition of a recession in Australia is two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

Also read RBA rate hikes and Trump uncertainty cloud global economy, Bullock says

Historical Recessions and Revisions

Since World War II there have been eight of these types of recessions. Then treasurer Paul Keating declared this is the recession that Australia had to have in November 1990 after the September quarter national accounts showed the economy had contracted by 1.6 per cent following a 0.9 per cent drop in the June quarter.

But that negative quarter of growth in June has been erased over time as the Bureau of Statistics collected more information, meaning Keating never had to make his famous declaration. A small recession in 1977 only appeared after revisions by the bureau, and at one point a recession in 2000 was just a few million dollars away from appearing in the official measure before later revisions confirmed the economy had avoided the global dotcom bust.

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Australia most recent recession, at the start of the pandemic in 2020, was missed by most people as governments thrust hundreds of billions of dollars into the nation collective wallets while the Reserve Bank printed hundreds of billions more. This recession was effectively government policy as Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg shut the economy to prevent mass deaths at the hands of COVID.

Through the first six months of 2020 the economy contracted by 7 per cent, the steepest decline since the Great Depression in the 1930s. But it was not accompanied by a surge in unemployment, which peaked at 7.4 per cent. People were not sacked en masse or saw their businesses collapse like a normal recession, and most Australians ended up in a stronger financial position.

The Sahm rule, a rule of thumb created by American economist Claudia Sahm, says a country is on its way to recession if the jobless rate over a three-month period is half a percentage point higher than any other three-month period recorded during the preceding year. In Australia the jobless rate averaged 4.63 per cent between July and September. Between December and February it averaged 4.17 per cent.

That is a rise of 0.46 percentage points, just short of the Sahm rule. One economist said that given the Reserve Bank effort to bring down inflation, the risks are rising that Australia economy will have a harder landing or even a recession. Mass or long-term unemployment is a real concern for the Reserve Bank.

Mortgage Risks and Banking History

In a country with enormous mortgages, the loss of a regular pay packet for a sizeable proportion of the population would create a spiral of economic troubles. That spiral would start with the nation big four banks, which stand or fall with the Australian property market. The 1890s depression was centred on runaway property speculation in Melbourne. Of the 64 banks and credit union-like institutions operating in 1891, 54 had closed by mid-1893, with 34 of them closed permanently.

One in 10 homes nationally, with a much higher ratio in Melbourne, were repossessed. A recession definition is one thing, but as Bullock noted this week, an economic slowdown or a blast of inflation has real-world consequences. She said the fact that we have had this massive shock has meant that we are poorer, and that is what people are feeling.

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A yet-to-be released survey by MYOB of 370 mid-sized businesses found their costs, including fuel and energy and insurance, had climbed by 6700 dollars a month over the past year. More than a quarter said their costs had lifted by at least 10,000 dollars a month, with firms employing between 200 and 500 staff particularly hurting. Just one per cent said their costs had not increased at all.

MYOB executive general manager for mid-market Paul Voges said almost half of surveyed firms had sunk money into efficiency measures or renegotiated with suppliers in a bid to put a lid on their higher costs. He said these actions would not remove every pressure, but they highlight how businesses are adapting their operations in a more demanding cost environment while keeping improvement and growth firmly on the agenda. Negotiating with suppliers for better deals is one way to reduce costs.

Rising Job Losses and Vacancies

Another is to sack staff, something that happens in recessions. Job losses are starting to mount, with one firm set to axe up to 22 per cent of staff and the David Jones collapse getting rid of at least 500 staff. Those being let go confront a softening jobs market. The Bureau of Statistics this week reported there were 325,000 job vacancies across the country in August.

In that same month there were 706,000 people actively searching for work. In other words, there are more than two people for every job opening. Compare that with August 2022, after the economy had fully reopened from its COVID-induced slowdown, when there were fewer than 499,000 people officially unemployed and companies advertising 477,000 job vacancies. America National Bureau of Economic Research determines a recession in the US.

Official Recession Definitions and Forecasts

Its working definition is a significant decline in economic activity which can occur over a shorter period of time or more than a year. Neither the Reserve Bank nor federal Treasury are forecasting the economy to shrink. Treasurer Jim Chalmers said we are very alive to the pressures on growth, but neither institution is anticipating or war-gaming the economy going backwards for a couple of quarters.

Figures from Deloitte Access Economics this week showed the nation infrastructure pipeline has reached a record 1.4 trillion dollars. It is being driven by AI data centres and often the power sources needed to run them.