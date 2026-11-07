Pakenham and Constitution Hill lead Australian mortgage arrears as RBA raises rates to 4.85 per cent

New S&P Global Ratings data shows Pakenham in Melbourne and Constitution Hill in Sydney have Australia's highest mortgage arrears, as the Reserve Bank's fifth 2026 rate hike pushes the cash rate to 4.85 per cent.

The Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.85 per cent on Tuesday, the highest level since 2008 and the fifth rate hike of 2026.

Suburbs Face Highest Mortgage Arrears Levels

The increase is flowing through to household budgets across Australia, with borrowers in some suburbs feeling far more pressure than others. Pakenham, in Melbourne's outer south-east, has the greatest share of borrowers in arrears on their mortgage in Australia. About one in 35 homeowners, or 2.88 per cent, were late on repayments by 30 days or more based on June data from S&P Global Ratings.

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Constitution Hill, west of Parramatta in Sydney, has the second-highest level of arrears in the country, with around one in 40 borrowers, or 2.42 per cent, behind on repayments, the highest proportion in NSW. At the end of June, five of the 10 Australian suburbs with the highest level of arrears were in NSW.

These include Baulkham Hills, where 2.26 per cent of borrowers were late, followed by Berkshire Park at 2 per cent, Casula at 1.96 per cent, and the semi-rural postcode of Alison at 1.78 per cent. S&P analyst Erin Kitson said that while postcode data is volatile due to small sample sizes, the trend suggests mortgage stress has been more pronounced in areas with higher debt-to-income ratios and more pronounced property price declines.

Pakenham's median house price was $712,000 in September on Domain data, meaning many residents who bought within the past year may be making payments on about that amount. PRD Real Estate chief economist Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo said the compounding effect of the five rate hikes since the start of the year was hitting borrowers. She estimated the average Melbourne homeowner would see repayments increase a total of between $480 and $550 per month once Tuesday's hike flows through.

Mardiasmo said that last time Australians saw rates rise over 2022 and 2023, households were more prepared and had more savings. RBA governor Michele Bullock acknowledged on Tuesday this would be very challenging for some households, but said some pain now will prevent even worse pain down the track. She also said an increase in the number of people taking on multiple jobs suggested those who wanted more work could get it.

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Rise in Secondary Jobs Impacts Mental Health

Mardiasmo was not sure this was a good thing. Technically we are not supposed to need a second job, she said. That is giving up family time, that is giving up mental health, that is giving up work and life balance. Jot Gill and her husband are working every hour they can, cutting back on entertainment, groceries and personal spending to make ends meet and pay their mortgage.

The personal carer and mother of two was previously working three days a week to spend as much time as possible with her three-year-old daughter, but has had to take on more hours, often working four or five days. It is less time for the kids, and more time for the job because we have to work, she said. Half of the salary is going on just the groceries, there is nothing left for other expenses.

And the mortgage, my god. Gill and her husband had been paying any spare money into their mortgage to get rid of the thing, but increasingly there is nothing left at the end of the week. Shopfitter Stan Grigoriadis said it is becoming very difficult to manage his budget as it gets smaller and smaller with each rate hike. His mortgage will go up another $107 per month after Tuesday's announcement.

It is like everyone has just forgotten all about us, the 55-year-old said. It is getting harder to manage your finances, and figure out your budget, because it is getting smaller and smaller. He and his wife have three teenage children at home, ranging from 17 to 19, and he imagines they will be staying there for some time because they cannot afford to go anywhere as rents in the area also soar.

Grigoriadis felt his industry was being hit especially hard as people tightened their belts. Stores are going to start closing down, he said. That is hundreds of jobs. Not just for them but, in the long run, for people like us in the construction industry.

Small Businesses Suffer from Reduced Spending

We do their cosmetics and all their cupboards. But they cannot afford the rent, and the bigger companies, they do not care. Uber driver Naseem Ahmed said he is feeling the impact of people cutting back on spending. Obviously when people are saving money, they do not want to use Uber, he said.

So we have less jobs, we have to wait a lot for the jobs, and the jobs pay less. Ahmed is trying to step up the number of hours he does every day, but said he was pushing the boundaries of what felt safe. I feel like too much driving is very risky. I have driven 350 km today, in traffic the whole day.

It is not easy, he said. He gestured to the small bag of groceries he was taking home to his wife and two children and said the little items in it had cost him more than $100. The choices they were having to make to stay in their Pakenham home were heartbreaking. I do not want to sell it.

It is my children's home, he said. This was the cheapest and most affordable town in the south-east. But the mortgage is killing us. Pensioner John Saddington said the rate hike hurts people on a fixed income because they often do not have anything to cut.

He is paying $1300 a fortnight on his mortgage after the September rate hike, $80 more than his previous repayment, and he is waiting to hear how much further it will go up after Tuesday's announcement. Factory supervisor Dale Paterson feels lucky to not be as worried about recent rate hikes, but he knows others are doing it tough. You have to get a bit more strict with the budgeting, he said.

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IT Worker Faces Lower Optimism Amidst Hikes

You have got to be eyeballing more on pricing, paying a bit more attention to the price per kilo of everything. While Paterson is paying off a mortgage, he said making way up the ladder had given him some buffer, but he could see friends were already struggling. In Constitution Hill, IT worker Ben Sandland has no problems meeting his mortgage repayments, but the hikes have curbed his lifestyle and his hopes for the future.

Sandland, 49, bought a four-bedroom solid brick home in 2017 and had expected to be in a much different position nine years after swapping an apartment for a house. With the pandemic, various wars, interest rate rises, inflation rises, I have not been able to do as much to the house as I would like to, he said.

The high cost of living does not allow him extras like renovation, overseas travel or hobbies, which makes him feel there is less to look forward to. He has pressed pause on adding more to his investments, instead putting those funds into his offset. There is not really much discretionary income left, so it is all going to trying to pay off the mortgage faster and trying to avoid that higher rate. I think overall optimism is really low.

So, it is just like existing and going through the motions as opposed to anything to look forward to at the moment, he said. Also being in IT, I am worried about AI effectively coming in and taking that job away in three years or five years. I feel almost like I have to be a prepper these days.

The stress is concentrated in particular pockets, usually ones with a lot of recent buyers on big loans, said Angus Gilfillan, chief executive of mortgage broker Finspo. Many of them borrowed as much as they could, close to peak prices, when rates were lower. Five rises later, their home is worth less, and they have not had time to pay much down. Gilfillan said people were cutting back on essentials or working extra hours.

Some were going interest-only, stretching their loan to 30 years, or asking for a sharper rate. But refinancing conversations can stall if borrowers cannot pass the test for a new loan. Manny Laris, 39, lives in Greystanes, about 15 minutes from Constitution Hill, where he owns an exercise business called Bforty Pilates. He had considered refinancing his mortgage but said that was difficult in this climate.

You are kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place, and all you can really do is just pick up extra hours, work more, he said. Especially if you have got a family, you have got to do everything you can. On 2021 Census data, 28.1 per cent of homes in Constitution Hill were owned outright, versus 31.5 per cent statewide, while 29.7 per cent were owned with a mortgage, slightly less than the state average.

Bryan Hoger, 72, a retired mechanical designer, bought a small fibro home in Constitution Hill in the mid-1970s for $29,000. He and his wife are still living in what became the family home after a later renovation, now mortgage-free. Despite being self-funded retirees, Hoger said the couple were noticing at the checkout that the cost of living had been increasing.

The couple's daughter, 32, bought a home in a regional town down south, while their son, 28, recently purchased a two-bedroom unit near Constitution Hill, with plans to move there in January. It is fortunate, in both cases, they are pretty well in their positions and both of them have got good partners which will end up helping.

So, in that sense I do not foresee any major financial problems for them, he said, noting it would probably be harder for a solo borrower. Hoger said his children's loans were relatively small.