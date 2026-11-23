Molly Meldrum, the music and television personality, has died after spending his last days at Epworth Hospital in Richmond. He was remembered for his love of local life, his reluctance to embrace celebrity, and his lasting impact on Australian music.

Molly Meldrum has died, spending his last days at Epworth Hospital just a few blocks from his home in Richmond. The music and television personality had long straddled the worlds of internationally beloved music figure and community-minded local.

I got to experience that double life firsthand when we met at the Bouzy Rouge pub in Richmond. It was a local institution that does unfussy pub meals. Meldrum might have interviewed everyone from then Prince Charles to Madonna, and been mates with the likes of Elton John and Bono. There were never any pretensions about him.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music legend and Countdown host, dies aged 83

He was never going to choose a fashionable fine dining establishment over one of his local haunts. He never considered himself a celebrity. It was no secret where he lived: that house on Highett Street with its fence variously painted with ancient Egyptian iconography or the colours of his beloved AFL team, the St Kilda Football Club. A passionate amateur Egyptologist, he filled his home with Egyptian decor.

As a guest at one of his parties in the mid-2000s, I can confirm this motif followed through even to the toilet. Pop stars and politicians have paid tribute to the music guru. As he arrived for our lunch, he stopped for a couple of selfies on his way in. He always obliged, unless it was at the cricket.

Advertisement

I am such a cricket fanatic, and a couple of times I have said yes to a selfie when I am watching in the stands, and missed someone going out, he said. He nodded greetings to other regulars. Before he had even sat down, the barman was making his regular drink, a double vodka and soda. He might not have been a regular on TV screens for almost two decades, but his legend status never waned.

A life-size statue of Meldrum outside in Richmond's Wangaratta Park was days away from being unveiled. Meldrum had to be cajoled into the idea; he famously did not enjoy such attention. Supposedly I am an icon or whatever, he told me. I do not like that though.

Richmond Statue Unveiling

The statue celebrates his contribution to the cultivation and promotion of Australian music and his passion for the arts. But the fuss, and having to sit for the artist, Louis Laumen, put him off. It was only when it was agreed that his beloved dog Ziggy, another widely recognised Richmond local, could be a part of the work that Meldrum came around. He still found it very weird.

I do not like looking at myself, you know, he said. That was not just a line. Throughout his long career, Meldrum had talked about his discomfort with being a celebrity. He regarded himself more as a music fan than a star.

He said he was even uncomfortable watching Samuel Johnson's Gold Logie-winning portrayal of him in the miniseries Molly, on which Meldrum was a consulting producer. I have seen bits of it with Sam doing his thing, but no, never seen it, he told me. I do not want to see myself. I know Sam did a great job though, too good, I think.

Even though it was seven years after his much-publicised ladder fall in 2011, Meldrum's health had become a story of national interest. Just five years after the ladder incident left him with spinal and head injuries, he had another nasty fall in Thailand, where he would spend time with his longtime partner Yan Wongngam. Obituaries noted that Rod Stewart persuaded Molly Meldrum to miss his flight and stay for dinner. It saved his life.

Advertisement

Health And Skiing Incident

He seemed a little frail when we had lunch, but, then 75, said he was feeling good, and had recently weaned himself off painkillers. It has done me the world of good, I feel much better for it, he said. He had even recently been skiing at Falls Creek, much to the horror of close friends. I did not tell anyone and everyone freaked out, he says.

Everyone went off their heads. Meldrum might have begun retreating from public life by then, fair play, at 75, but he was still out and about in Richmond, producing new acts and doing the occasional DJ-ing gig with former Uncanny X-Men frontman Brian Mannix and Kids in The Kitchen's Scott Carne. During our lunch, he was affable and relaxed.

He even ribbed the Bouzy Rouge staff after a couple of drinks when they would not let him have a cheeky cigarette in the courtyard or the outdoor toilets. But since then, he was mostly out of the spotlight, apart from his much-publicised appearance on stage with old mate Elton John in 2023, where he pulled down his pants. Meldrum later said it was because he had lost his belt and he apologised, saying he went too far.

A few months later he relieved himself during a Rod Stewart concert at Rod Laver Arena. After those incidents, he was rarely seen in public, and was reportedly receiving care at home. At the end of that lunch in 2018, Meldrum paused for a cigarette outside the pub before heading home. We were, of course, interrupted for a few more selfies with passersby, some of them far too young to remember him from his heyday.

Last Years In Richmond

I asked him if the gig of being Molly was a little harder now he was older. Was he not tired? No, no, no, not at all, he said, adding that he then had no plans for retirement. He conceded that his famous parties were probably not as wild as they once were, but that he was enjoying life.

Another local passed by, saying g'day and asking how he was doing. I love the people here, and even with the development, it is still great, he said. I will never leave Richmond. Meldrum was true to his word, spending his last days at the Epworth Hospital, just a few blocks from his home.