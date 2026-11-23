Pat Cummins faced criticism for dismissing Usman Khawaja's racism claim and demanding evidence, with commentators saying his absolute certainty echoed the pre-Cummins era.

Pat Cummins' recent press conference had nothing to do with sandpaper. The Australian cricket captain was asked about Usman Khawaja's contention that he had been overlooked in captaincy considerations because of race.

Cummins responded forcefully, saying: It's a pretty big statement. If you are going to say that, I think you have to have evidence. I just don't think that's the case. He added: Saying that if you're Australian captain, you have to be a certain skin colour - I couldn't disagree with that statement more.

Also read Hazlewood Backs Cummins, Threatens Quit Over Sandpapergate

Cummins acknowledges serious racism claim

To Cummins' credit, his first words were an acknowledgment of the claim's importance. Of the things said recently, it had been the most serious. And his willingness to treat racism as a real thing that should be taken seriously has been demonstrated before. In 2022, he stopped his players celebrating their Ashes victory with champagne because it effectively excluded Khawaja, a Muslim.

The Australian cricket captain's awareness of the quiet assumptions that are often part of the way racism operates is part of what made the absolute certainty of Cummins' statement a surprise. Argue with Khawaja, by all means, but to say he couldn't disagree more indicates a remarkable sureness about the motivations of others. And to demand evidence from Khawaja goes against the ways that discrimination tends to work.

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The evidence tends to lie not in tell-tale documents but in observable patterns about the world. There is a circle drawn. To those inside it is, most of the time, invisible. Those outside find it harder to ignore.

This is one way to think about playing cricket - or any game. When you agree to play, you sign up to the rules. We think of rules as a set of instructions. But we could also think of them as a type of duty - something we owe, by choice, to others.

When we agree to play, we are offering the other team a promise about our behaviour. We are also offering them the chance to win because we are pledging to restrain ourselves: not to do anything we can to secure victory. In doing so, we make ourselves vulnerable, submitting to restrictions as a type of gift to our opponents. In return, they give us the same gift.

Cricket rules imply duty to opponents

This is part of what cricketing great Bill Woodfull meant when he said the words that singer Paul Kelly later paraphrased like this: There are two sides out there today and only one of them's playing cricket. If the two sides are playing different games, there is no game at all. When a national team is playing, we - spectators and especially fans - also enter into that relationship.

The players give us a similar gift: that we comprehend the nature of that contest and can therefore participate emotionally. The use of sandpaper was not, in itself, a shredding of the relationship between the Australian public and their team. That had been fraying for some time; the incident simply severed the last remaining threads. The punishments were too harsh, but that is because their purpose, perhaps not entirely conscious, was to draw a line under an era.

What marked that era was the increasing exclusion of the public from a shared understanding of what cricket was supposed to be. And so you can see why - at an emotional level - Cummins might have been so forceful on both racism and his lack of knowledge about sandpaper being brought onto the field. He has played such a significant role in shifting Australian cricket culture and opening it back up: inviting the public back into a shared understanding.

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Khawaja's claims on both topics seem separate but together risked unsettling what had seemed settled: not the facts of Sandpapergate so much as the idea that there was a shared understanding of the way Australian cricket worked. Unfortunately, Cummins' confident dismissals belonged in spirit to the pre-Cummins era, the one Cricket Australia is still struggling to break free of: We understand how things work and you don't. You think there is a problem, based on what you've observed? Prove it.

Culture determines problem acknowledgment

This is what the TV footage of the sandpaper in 2018 was: proof. But it should not have required that step for there to be an acknowledgment of the problem. That is why one of the most important observations about recent events was made by journalist Osman Faruqi, who argued the largest issue was who creates the culture and what impact that culture has. This relates to racism - and is broader, too.

If a small group of people come to believe they have total dominion over culture, any pretence of a shared understanding will eventually break down. This is exactly what has happened in our national politics, as growing numbers of people come to understand the country no longer works in the way they were led to believe. You can't work hard and expect to buy a house. The rich are not playing the same game as the rest of us.

Meanwhile, those in charge have continued to assure us that things are working exactly the way they are supposed to. This is what Cricket Australia does not seem entirely to have grasped yet: that people, on more topics than just cricket, are tired of being told it's being looked after when it's clearly not. It is by now clear that the weakest parts of Cummins' press conference were when he was most absolute.

Embracing nuance in shared understanding

The strongest parts came where he embraced nuance: explaining where knowledge was limited and complexity reigned. In other words, when he made clear that a shared understanding was only ever a project to be worked towards - not something he, nor anyone else with power, could simply assert. It is time now to stop talking in terms that are absolute or that suggest certainty of some sort should be the ultimate goal.

A shared understanding rarely involves perfect agreement on every front. Instead, it demands accepting that we may be wrong; that others may know things that we don't; that outsiders may see things insiders can't; and that sometimes muddling through is the only way forward. That is how Australian cricket - not to mention Australian politics - might invite us all back in again. And the rest of us will have to accept those things, too.