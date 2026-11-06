Nicky Haslam releases 2026 list of things he finds common on a 50 pound tea towel

British interior designer Nicky Haslam, 87, has released his viral 2026 list of things he finds common, printed on a tea towel that sells for 50 pounds. The list targets stand-up comedians, folding car mirrors and birthday cakes for anyone over 14.

British interior designer Nicky Haslam, 87, has released his viral list of Things Nicky Haslam Finds Common, printed on a tea towel that costs 50 pounds, about 95 dollars, and still sells out.

Haslam is known for ruling on what is common, and his 2026 list has just arrived. It takes aim at stand-up comedians, car mirrors that fold in and birthday cakes for anyone over 14. Haslam told The Times that being common has nothing to do with class. He said it is common in the sense of being universal.

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Nick Haslam Defines Common Things

Common, then, is anything so popular its glamour has curdled. His new list also names beards, torches, posh dog food, being thin and pity as common. So is saying nuanced, humbled and good morning to you. No-brainer is also common because, said Haslam, you would not say it is a brainer.

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According to past lists, common things include jet lag, nostalgia, loving your parents and Stephen Fry, whom he called pleasing everybody and so common. Also common are Bono, airline pyjamas, bamboo, unpeeled tomatoes, Wimbledon and saying bye bye. It is hard to ignore class when the judge has the CV of a period costume drama. Haslam's mother was a goddaughter of Queen Victoria.

His father was a diplomat and Aertex heir. He hung leopard-print curtains at Eton, worked at Vogue in New York and designed for Mick Jagger. Haslam has worked for the King and keeps framed letters from royals in the loo, which he calls the lavvy. Haslam writes the rules, then breaks them, and he does not spare past clients including the royals.

Nick Haslam Judges Royal Family

His 2023 Common list included The Wales Family in Blue, saying the matchy-matchy outfits make them look like department store dummies. Royal fly-pasts are common and last year he said the whole family is in danger of being common, except Camilla. He said they are too parochial and need to be grander. Ruling on what is common is a bit common.

Snobbery is the oldest cliche going, and sneering at someone's fire pit is bad manners in a cravat. But done with this much mischief, it is fabulous. And everyone can play. The writer's own list includes Robbie Williams, Aperol Spritz, croissants, kinda chic memes, capsule wardrobes, fiddle-leaf figs, gender reveals, wellness, Ozempic, the Birdcage, books with dragon or fairy sex, barrel jeans, white roses and printed undies, except Chantelle's in leopard.

Her friend Sam has wonderful taste. He is the only straight male she discusses trench coat cuts and mid-century coffee tables with. Sam dresses in what he calls Jesuit chic, loves a 2 dollar shop and sometimes rings from outside Joel's, which is Leonard Joel auction house to the rest of us.

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Friends Share Their Common Lists

His list includes jackets without vents, brown shoes with blue suits, winged collars, fades, Drakkar Noir cologne, anything Johnny Depp advertises, Teslas, trifle made with cake, logo slides, bean bags and Lululemon. Her mate Mia wears Golden Goose sneakers to airports and once gave her a leather makeup bag with her initials stamped on it in a sans serif font and a Chanel lippie inside. She is classy.

She cannot cope with double-plug thongs, Boxing Day sales, chicken salt, flowers sprinkled on food or too much filler. Ever-elegant Lucy strikes out sport, especially the races, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and activewear. Her interior designer sister Lil names oysters and Christmas lights. Haslam is right.

Common is universal. Everyone has a list, and everyone is on someone else's. Somewhere, someone is tutting at mauve. Side plates are common.

Kate Halfpenny is an author and the founder of Bad Mother Media.