What's gambling really costing you? - key takeaways from NRL clash between South Sydney and North Queensland

A detailed analysis of the NRL clash between South Sydney and North Queensland, highlighting key takeaways such as South Sydney's struggles without Latrell Mitchell, North Queensland's impressive forward Thomas Mikaele, and the debut of Xavier Kerrisk and Talanoa Penitani as NRL's newest players.

WHAT'S GAMBLING REALLY COSTING YOU? Set a deposit limit. For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au. South Sydney ’s third defeat of the month has the historic club in freefall, just one win ahead of the 11th-placed Broncos while North Queensland flexed its finals potential.

Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater muscled up at the back to save what looked like a certain Cody Walker try, also setting up two first-half tries with his slick hands. Mackay product Xavier Kerrisk came onto the field in the final 10 minutes for his debut, joining Bunnies winger Talanoa Penitani as the NRL’s two newest players. Nine years after his first grade debut, Rabbitohs fullback Matt Dufty was elevated to the starting lineup for his 100th NRL appearance.

A four-year venture with Super League side Warrington delayed Dufty’s milestone match but the 30-year-old has looked at home in the cardinal and myrtle colours of South Sydney. Dufty was a constant threat with the ball, setting up 21-year-old debutant Penitani with a sublime double cut-out pass to open the Rabbitohs’ account. Penitani is a Matraville Tigers junior, and the younger brother of NSW women’s star Tiana Penitani Gray, but limped off late with a hamstring injury.

South Sydney struggled to do any damage on their typically lethal left edge without superstar centre Latrell Mitchell. Besides two close calls in the left corner when Alex Johnston fumbled the ball over the line, the Rabbitohs looked far more dangerous in the right channel. After his two false alarms, Johnston scored a consolation try in the dying stages to extend his streak to 10 games − a feat not seen since Manly winger Phil Blake did it in 1983.

TERRIFIC TOMMY North Queensland forward Thomas Mikaele put in an incredible shift, playing the first 50 minutes without a rest while switching between the left edge and middle. Heading into the game, 51 minutes was the most Mikaele had played in any match in 2026. He returned to the action with 15 minutes to play, delivering his biggest game of the season.

The Auckland-born behemoth made 130 metres from 14 carries, broke two tackles, threw two offloads and made 26 tackles without a miss.





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NRL South Sydney North Queensland Gambling Support Gambling Helpline Matthew Dufty Talanoa Penitani Xavier Kerrisk

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