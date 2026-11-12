Nazeem Hussain's ABC series Separated at Birth explores new parenthood and generational trauma

Comedian Nazeem Hussain writes and stars in Separated at Birth, an ABC comedy based on his own experience of becoming a father and separating from his wife in 2018. The series follows a wayward new dad dumped in the birthing suite.

Comedian Nazeem Hussain has written and stars in a new ABC comedy series, Separated at Birth, his first full scripted narrative series. The show is based on his own life and explores new parenthood, dysfunctional families and the community that supports them.

Hussain says he has been outside his comfort zone since day one. He describes the project as the hardest thing he has ever done: telling a story worth telling, worth listening to and worth investing in. Filming has taken place at the Albanian Mosque in Melbourne's inner north. Meeting a journalist there, Hussain joked: Oh no, a journalist in the mosque.

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Nazeem Hussain Birth Identity Shift Comedy

You are going to scare all the readers. He later laughed that journalists usually come in undercover, so advertising the visit was brave. The idea for the show came from becoming a dad and experiencing a massive identity shift. Hussain recalls an existential crisis in the birthing suite while holding his first child, overwhelmed by big emotions and a feeling of responsibility.

He thought about loving, caring for and teaching his child, then realised he would have to provide with money earned from jokes. He asked himself: What the hell have I done with my life. How did I get here. I have got to be funny for the next 18 years, minimum.

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Hussain says the birth of a child can really test relationships and brings dormant issues to the surface. He remembers wondering whether he would end up like his own dad who abandoned him, and whether that was in his wiring. His eldest son was born in 2018, and the comedian separated from his wife that same year, leaving him to reckon with the prospect of single fatherhood. A year or two later he was workshopping this TV show.

He has since remarried and had three more children. In the series, Hussain plays Sameer, a wayward new dad who is rightfully dumped by his wife in the birthing suite after the arrival of their first child. The character hews much closer to his own experiences than earlier roles. Sameer is an extreme example: a paramedic who we meet while ghosting his wife's calls for three hours during active labour.

Hussain Character Redemption On Set Mishaps

Hussain recalls someone saying this makes the character c--tish and he does not disagree, though he is hoping for some redemption in the back half. On set, Hussain mischievously whispers about messing with the serious actors where he can. In one scene, where his character shares a picture of his new baby on a phone, he has been subbing out the image to throw off his co-stars. Every take, it would be someone else, Hussain says.

Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Cosby, possibly Donald Trump. He adds that when viewers see the co-stars' faces looking down at that phone, before it cuts away to a sweet baby, just know that they are looking at Jeffrey Epstein. That is the kind of provocation Hussain is known for. He cut his teeth confronting white Australians on the street for saying get out of my country, because they could not pass John Howard's English language tests for new migrants.

The process of making the show made him reflect on his own flaws and broader family history. Hussain says it could have easily been a men's rights activist series if written another way, and he laughs at the thought. Hussain and his two sisters were raised by their mum after his father returned to Sri Lanka when he was a child.

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Generational Trauma Father Death Influences Show

Though the pair were in contact later in life, his father passed away from COVID-19 in 2021, and that relationship clearly influenced the content of Separated at Birth. The theme of generational trauma looms larger than you might imagine for a half-hour comedy. The show co-stars Urzila Carlson and has cameos from Hussain's other comedy mates, including Luke McGregor and Ryan Shelton.

Hussain speaks about how the experience informs how we struggle to do that ourselves, referring to Sameer but also to men more broadly. We are trying to figure it out as we go, he says. He has also found that men often feel their bond with their child is secondary to a mum's love.

As a Muslim, he says, we are taught that the Prophet said: You must love your mother, then your mother, then your mother, and then your father. Hussain says the story of Sameer is not the bumbling dad thing where he does not know how to change diapers. It is more of an emotional journey about identifying as a parent and carrying that responsibility properly. The series also offers meaningful exploration of parental responsibility through its female characters.

Parental Roles Female Characters Family Dynamics

Sameer's ex Aaleyah, played by Sana'a Shaik, is on her own journey as a resourceful but overburdened first-time mum. His mother Husna, played by Nadee Kammallaweera, raised Sameer on her own and is trying to guide her son through the crisis while finding a way to help raise her grandson. Aaleyah's loving but wildly judgmental mum Sadiah, played by Leah Vandenberg, has a longstanding feud with Husna and is also struggling to find her place.

And that is without getting into Carlson's character, a fiercely independent single woman who is ready to throw blows when Sameer recruits help from their local Dandenong mosque to help renovate her dilapidated new house. Hussain grew up in Melbourne and says his family was him, his sisters and his mum, but their extended family was really the Muslim community. Since the inception of the show, he has felt a responsibility to maintain authorship and depict the community well.

That includes everything from an initial reluctance to swear or crack jokes about Al Qaeda outside a Carlton mosque, which he says is fine because they are not expecting him to be a sheikh, to accurately representing elements of Australian-Muslim life. Hussain also made history on Jimmy Fallon, and his new series marks a major step as a creator. The series mixes sincere emotional territory with the sharp provocation that has defined his career.