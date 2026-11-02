Documentary The Policewoman Details Narelle Fraser's 27-Year Police Career and PTSD

A new documentary called The Policewoman tells the story of Narelle Fraser, who spent 27 years as a police officer including 15 as a detective before PTSD ended her career. The film opens nationally on Thursday after eight years in the making.

A new documentary called The Policewoman tells the story of Narelle Fraser, who spent 27 years as a police officer, the last 15 as a detective working some of the highest profile cases in the country.

Narelle Fraser documentary tells her story

The film opens nationally on Thursday after an eight-year journey to the screen. Fraser said she lost the best career in the world because she ignored the signs of mental illness. Since she decided to speak publicly about the PTSD she suffered, and that she believes many if not most of her fellow police endure, she has found a new role. She first spoke about her experiences on the Australian True Crime podcast.

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It has now stepped up a whole level with the imminent release of the documentary feature, in which she rakes over the coals of some of those cases and the deep psychological impact they had on her. Director Claire Pasvolsky heard the podcast while she was doing the dishes at home in Newtown and was instantly captivated.

She said Fraser is such a compelling storyteller and that Fraser was putting herself into the position in her story as if it were happening now, as herself, as the victim, even the perpetrator and the families. Pasvolsky said she had never come across a better storyteller and that she started immediately seeing images in her mind. When the episode reappeared on her feed a few months later, Pasvolsky took it as a sign.

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She reached out to Fraser, asking if she might be open to a chat. A month later, the pair was having coffee in Melbourne, bonding, and taking the first steps on what would ultimately be an eight-year journey to the screen. Along the way, Pasvolsky has made another documentary and a feature film, and written a PhD on the representation of stalkers in popular culture, which she said was inspired by Fraser.

Documentary faced funding challenges

It is not that people were not interested, more that what they were interested in was not the story Pasvolsky and Fraser wanted to tell. A US broadcaster saw enormous potential for a true crime procedural series based on the cases Fraser had worked, among them the Maria Korp murder and the case of Mornington Monster John Myles Sharpe, who killed his pregnant wife and their 20-month-old daughter with a speargun.

What they did not want was a focus on the toll of working those cases. Pasvolsky said the feedback was, oh, that is a bit of a downer, we do not really want that. There was local interest too, but again along much the same lines. To make the film they wanted, Pasvolsky had to largely self-fund it.

She also had to rope in her entire family. Husband Steve shot much of it, produced and edited, using a $350 3D printer. Fifteen-year-old son Teddy made the small dolls used for most of the recreations, painting them by hand. A scene in which Fraser was talking while driving was shot by Felix, who is 14, from the back seat.

Seventeen-year-old Luca, who wrote his first screenplay aged 11, helped out with the re-enactments. The result is a film that is inventive, harrowing, and searingly honest. In the handful of Q&A screenings around the country ahead of its national release on Thursday, it has struck a chord. Serving and former officers alike have reached out to Fraser, all around the country, in a volume that has taken her entirely by surprise.

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Narelle Fraser experienced mental health breakdown

Fraser said she actually cannot keep up, and that the responses are 99.999 per cent positive. She said it is hitting the note that she wanted to hit. Fraser talks in the film about the moment she snapped. A young woman came into the station on a Friday night to report that she had been sexually assaulted, and the detective's well of empathy had simply run dry.

Fraser said she just remembers thinking she could not give a f---, and that is not like her. She said she did not want to hear it, that she could not listen to one more person telling her about being sexually assaulted or just anything, and that she could not deal with it. That was when she realised she better go and see someone.

On Monday, she went to see a psychologist, who told her she was ill and needed time off. She resisted, but ultimately accepted something had to change. She said she never set foot inside a police station again. Fraser bears no ill will towards the career she chose.

In fact, she says in the movie that if a friend's child came to her saying they were thinking of joining, she would thoroughly endorse that choice. But more needs to happen at the management level to acknowledge that trauma is commonplace, and people need to be supported through it.

Police trauma management needs improvement

She said it is getting better, but boy have we got a long way to go, describing management's approach to trauma in the emergency services as an issue they do not know how to deal with. In Fraser's view, a first responder experiencing PTSD is not an aberration. She said it is inevitable because we deal with traumas every day. Her experience tells her that bottling it up is no way to cope.

She said that for 27 years she kept that secret, and now it is almost like the lid is off. She wants the world to know the true psychological impact that policing can have. She wants to educate people about the signs to look out for, and to do something about them, not bury their heads in the sand like she did.