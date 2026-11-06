Paul Gallen fights Nelson Asofa-Solomona in Sydney heavyweight boxing match

Paul Gallen returns to the ring to face unbeaten Nelson Asofa-Solomona in a heavyweight grudge match in Sydney, with a potential $1 million payday on the line.

Paul Gallen will come out of retirement to face unbeaten Nelson Asofa-Solomona in a heavyweight boxing grudge match at the TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney tonight.

The fight is not about titles or legacy but for cold, hard cash, contested between two footballers who no longer play football. The main event is expected after 9.30pm AEDT, depending on earlier fights on a packed card at Darling Harbour. Gallen, the 45-year-old former NSW State of Origin captain and Cronulla Sharks star, enters with a professional record of 16 wins, two losses and one draw.

Also read NAS weighs in more than 33kg heavier than Paul Gallen

Gallen seeks seven-figure payday

He has a raft of clauses in his contract which, if triggered, could result in him finishing the night $1 million better off. To take home a seven-figure payday, he must complete media commitments, generate a certain amount of ticket and pay-per-view sales, and knock out Asofa-Solomona. Asofa-Solomona, formerly of the Melbourne Storm, is unbeaten in three professional fights, all by knockout. His knockout run has made him a dangerous opponent despite limited professional experience.

The pair have traded insults throughout fight week, with accusations surrounding performance-enhancing drugs and Gallen threatening to kick his rival's head off his shoulders after comments about his wife. At Thursday's weigh-in, Asofa-Solomona said many people had contacted him urging him to beat Gallen. He said: There has been so many people jumping in my DMs. People that have played with him, people that have played against him, people who have worked with them in the past.

Advertisement

They were telling me all these stories about him and saying Yeah, bro, please do a job on him. Gallen previously called his rival an animal and outlined why a win could unlock a one million dollar prize. Asofa-Solomona has been equally dismissive, and tension has been evident at every appearance.

Authentic rivalry drives excitement

ABC Sport's Simon Smale described the grudge match as a rivalry that felt authentic rather than forced, saying pre-fight verbal sparring can seem tacky but this one did not because the two fighters simply do not like each other. The fight is exclusive to Fox Sports and Kayo pay per view through Main Event and costs 69.95 dollars.

There are five fights on the main card, and organisers warn the main event may not begin until late if the undercard produces quick knockouts. The fight order is Blair Geraghty versus Peter Lee, Paulo Aokuso versus Mobin Khahrazeh, Ahmad Reda versus Jake Wyllie, then Callum Peters versus Juan Diego Ortiz before the main event. The undercard features rising Australian talent.

Paris Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist Callum Peters looks to maintain his unbeaten record in a 10 round middleweight fight against Juan Diego Ortiz. Paulo Aokuso defends his IBF intercontinental light heavyweight title against unbeaten Austrian Mobin Khahrazeh over 10 rounds. Ahmad Reda faces Jake Wyllie in a 10 round lightweight bout that has become a fascinating rivalry, while Blair Geraghty meets Peter Lee in a six round super lightweight fight to open the main card.

Undercard delivers early knockouts

Earlier results on the card included Alex Naman beating Zain Adams by TKO in round three. Adams used his reach and height advantage in the first round, but Naman dropped him twice in the second, though only one counted, before a brutal right in the third ended it. Jayden Fadel beat Rajesh Kumar by TKO in round five, controlling the fight before landing a brutal overhand right in the final second to move to 7-0 with seven knockouts.

Kumar rose but was in trouble and the referee stopped it. Zidane Tavares defeated Kya Sparks via unanimous points decision in a super welterweight bout. One bout went to the judges. The Sydneysider and the Frenchman produced an excellent, seesawing contest that had a bit of everything, and the referee even told the fighter to tape up his rat's tail hair style, taking him to his opponent's corner before realising the mistake.

All three judges scored it 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 to Tavares, much to the other fighter's disappointment. Paulo Aukuso has just won a second-round stoppage win after the corner of his opponent, Mobin Khahrazeh, threw in the towel. Look at that! Aukuso said after watching a replay of the straight-right hand that dropped Khahrazeh.

Advertisement

While Khahrazeh got back up, it was called off shortly afterwards. The Reda vs Wyllie fight went the distance. It will be left to the judges to separate Reda and Wyllie. I reckon Reda may have just done enough to have his hand held up in victory.

Wyllie certainly believes he has done enough, raising his arms in victory after the final bell. There's every chance that the best fights will be on the undercard. Undefeated Ahmad Reda is halfway through his 10-round bout against Jake Wyllie. Very little in this one, with both men landing significant shots.

Fighters background and history

Gallen's past fights include a win over Justin Hodges by unanimous decision in November 2022 and a win over Jarrod Wallace by TKO in round three. Both men have been mainstays of the NRL crossover boxing scene. Gallen has been the face of several high-profile bouts since retiring from rugby league, while Asofa-Solomona has transitioned to boxing with impressive power. The clash has drawn attention far beyond the ring.

Coverage is anchored by ABC Sport, with Simon Smale noting he was not at ringside. I remember the first time I saw Nelson Asofa-Solomona with his shirt off. It was June 2018, in a Colorado hotel. I was covering the ill-fated Denver rugby league Test Between England and New Zealand, and as I was walking past the hotel swimming pool I caught sight of the biggest human I had ever seen.

I remember thinking to myself Now there's a bloke not to be trifled with. And here we are now, all these years later, and I'll be witnessing Big Nelson trying to land those big mitts on Gallen. The event is part of a packed card of rising Australian ring talent and former NRL players fighting for entertainment. The merits of crossover fights remain debatable, but the undercard offers genuine boxing intrigue.

The IBF intercontinental title held by Aokuso adds championship stakes, while Peters carries Olympic and Commonwealth credentials. Wyllie and Reda's developing rivalry adds local spice, and the whole event is expected to run long into the night. With both fighters trading insults and threats, all eyes now turn to what happens when they finally step inside the ring in Darling Harbour. The main event will settle a bitter feud between two former rugby league rivals.

Will it be the G-Train, steaming out of retirement yet again for one final payday, or will Big Nasty land one of those thunderous uppercuts on Gallen's chin to turn his porch lights off once and for all?