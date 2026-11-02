Payne Haas Visits Kangaroos Camp for Lunch, Not World Cup Comeback

Payne Haas made a surprise visit to Kangaroos camp on Monday for lunch with close mates, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui explained why he chose Australia over Samoa for the World Cup.

Payne Haas made a surprise visit to Kangaroos camp on Monday, but he was not answering a World Cup SOS from Australian coach Kevin Walters.

Haas visits camp to catch up with mates

The 26-year-old prop was also not there to share intel on Samoa, the Pacific nation he had planned to represent before a hand injury ruled him out of the tournament. Instead, Haas was simply taking the opportunity to catch up for lunch with a few good mates, including Pat Carrigan, David Fifita, and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. He will start pre-season training with the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday.

Also read Kevin Walters Refuses to Confirm Kangaroos Selection Ahead of Rugby League World Cup Final

Wearing a black Mizuno cap and a white R4W activewear top, with his left ring finger and pinkie heavily strapped, Haas was warmly received by some of the biggest stars in the game. Souths skipper and Kangaroos forward Cameron Murray joked that Haas may have been using some of his new contract money to buy a house in upmarket Double Bay, where the Kangaroos are staying. I know he is on the lookout for some real estate, Murray said.

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Who knows, we might see an article or two about him sniffing around this area. I am looking forward to rubbing shoulders with him in the red and green. Fa'asuamaleaui told this masthead it was good to see Haas come into camp and say hello to all the boys, adding they are all close mates. He also noted Haas said hello to Kevvie, who is his former coach.

Fa'asuamaleaui confirmed Haas had hand surgery and starts pre-season training on Friday. There were reports Haas might be fit in time to make a late Cup cameo for Samoa, but coach Ben Gardiner ruled that out following Sunday's epic match against Tonga. Fa'asuamaleaui said he had been tempted to commit to the Samoans for the World Cup, especially after seeing Haas pledge his allegiance to the Pacific nation.

Faasuu explains decision to play for Australia

But there were a few things I wanted to tick off here, Fa'asuamaleaui said. We won the World Cup in 2022 when I was coming off the bench. Now I am in the No.10 jersey, and that was something I wanted to achieve. I also enjoyed my time under Kevvie last year during the Ashes, and did not want to hand over the green and gold jersey just yet.

Fa'asuamaleaui said he cried during the anthem when he played a Test for Samoa in 2019. The pre-game scenes this weekend at Allianz Stadium would be emotional for him and his four children, who are proud of both their heritages. The front-rower lost his father Fereti on the eve of Origin II this year. He said of playing in his honour: People think if I am not wearing a Samoan jersey that I am not honouring him.

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I have my last name tattooed on my back, and I am wearing his last name on any jersey I wear. He is the person I love so much and miss and wish I could continue to talk to him; I will honour him in the green and gold jersey.