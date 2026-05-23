What will stop Donald Trump from escalating the war with Iran?

The ongoing war between Iran and the United States, with the risk of a full-scale conflict, has significant implications for the world. With the world's outrage lacking, Western governments have the leverage to bring an end to the war.

Millions are being dragged into starvation, while people everywhere pay a Trump war tax. With the deadlocked war in Iran about to enter its fourth month, comparisons with previous US quagmires are bandied about.

As matters stand, the US president and his secretary of war are planning to rain more bombs on Iran. Who will stop Donald Trump? Having started something he cannot finish, the US president has boxed himself into a corner. Either he strikes a devastating blow on Iran or accepts a negotiated compromise that leaves an angry, more hardline, strategically strengthened regime in power.

Neither choice is attractive – or tenable – for Trump. He and his fanatical sidekick should know by now that bombing cannot blow away Iran’s defiance and resilience. It is not even militarily effective.

With 70% of Iran’s missile stockpile in the strait of Hormuz, faced by Gulf states fearful of more retaliatory attacks, by Washington’s allies, Israel excepted – and by A peace deal, with add-ons, that is broadly in line with Barack Obama’s nuclear pact with Tehran, which is now the most Iran seems willing to offer, would rightly be counted an abject Trump failure. It would represent a landmark US strategic defeat with significant implications. No amount of spin could conceal such a presidency-defining calamity





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