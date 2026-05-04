Wheelchair Warrior Conquers Munda Biddi Trail

Clare Reilly becomes the first person to complete the 1,067-kilometre Munda Biddi Trail in a wheelchair, raising awareness and funds for multiple sclerosis research.

Clare Reilly, a multiple sclerosis advocate with a background in outdoor education , recently completed a groundbreaking challenge: becoming the first person to traverse the entire 1,067-kilometre Munda Biddi Trail in a wheelchair.

The trail, stretching from Mundaring near Perth to Albany on Western Australia's southern coast, presented significant obstacles due to its rugged terrain, including dense forests, granite outcrops, steep mountains, and soft dunes. Reilly embarked on the adventure in early April with a specialized, power-assisted wheelchair and a dedicated support team, including her husband Jay and parents Frank and Sue Wall.

Despite her extensive experience in outdoor pursuits, Reilly admitted she underestimated the trail's difficulty, initially believing it would be more accommodating to wheels given its designation as a bike trail. Her husband, Jay, echoed this sentiment, noting they were unprepared for the deeply rutted, sloping, and challenging conditions they encountered. The journey proved physically demanding, but Reilly remained resolute, highlighting the diverse manifestations of multiple sclerosis and demonstrating that limitations do not define capability.

The Munda Biddi Trail is renowned for its natural beauty and challenging conditions, typically tackled by mountain bikers. Reilly’s attempt to conquer it in a wheelchair was a testament to her determination and a powerful statement about inclusivity and overcoming obstacles. The specialized wheelchair, described as an adaptive bike/wheelchair, was not ideally suited for the Australian bushland’s steep and uneven terrain, adding to the difficulty.

The support team played a crucial role, providing logistical assistance and ensuring Reilly’s safety and comfort throughout the expedition. They transported Reilly and her team between accessible accommodations and the trail each day, allowing her to focus on the physical challenge of the ride. Reilly’s background in outdoor education proved invaluable, providing her with a foundational understanding of wilderness navigation and resilience.

However, even with her experience, the Munda Biddi Trail presented unforeseen challenges that required adaptability and perseverance. The unexpected conditions underscored the importance of thorough preparation and realistic expectations when undertaking ambitious endeavors. Beyond the physical accomplishment, Reilly’s journey serves as a platform for raising awareness about multiple sclerosis and fundraising for vital research.

She hosts the podcast MS Understood, where she shares the stories of individuals living with the condition, and is currently working on a book and documentary about her Munda Biddi experience. Proceeds from these projects will benefit the University of Tasmania’s Menzies Institute for Medical Research, specifically their flagship program for MS research.

Reilly emphasizes that MS affects each person differently, citing the example of a woman currently preparing to climb Mount Everest despite experiencing primarily cognitive symptoms like fatigue and forgetfulness. Reilly’s own experience with MS led to balance and strength issues that necessitated the use of a wheelchair a few years ago, but she refused to let this define her limits.

She views her Munda Biddi adventure as an opportunity to demonstrate that individuals with MS can lead fulfilling and adventurous lives. To date, her fundraising efforts have garnered over $15,000 towards her $100,000 goal, demonstrating the widespread support for her cause and the impact of her inspiring story





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Multiple Sclerosis Munda Biddi Trail Wheelchair Adventure Disability Fundraising Outdoor Education Western Australia

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