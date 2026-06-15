When a Friendship Isn't Fulfilling Anymore

This article discusses the importance of maintaining friendships and the signs that a friendship may be unhealthy or unfulfilling. It also provides advice on how to end a friendship gracefully.

Most friendships need more than just chemistry to survive. The strong ones rely on small-but-meaningful acts of maintenance, such as replying during a brutal workweek or remembering to follow up after a big doctor's appointment.

However, if the dynamic demands more energy than it's worth or if one person consistently puts less effort into the relationship, it may be time to reevaluate the friendship. Some signs include feeling pressured to change yourself, not feeling understood or accepted for who you are, and the relationship becoming one-sided. If you can't work through problems together or the relationship is no longer serving you, it may be time to end it





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Friendship Friendship Maintenance Friendship Decline Friendship End Friendship Evaluation

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