Kathy Lette recounts a Christmas gift of sex toys, embarrassing personal stories, and the mainstreaming of female sexual pleasure as the global sex toy market reaches up to 73 billion dollars annually.

Kathy Lette has written about the awkward moment a girlfriend pressed a tinsel-wrapped gift into her hands with the words May all your Christmases come at once, Kath.

Kathy Lette Sex Toy Misadventures

She tore off the paper to find an array of sex toys, having expected a voucher for Pilates or pottery classes, or maybe a book on basket weaving for beginners. Catching sight of all the additional USB chargers and lubricants, she panicked and wondered whether her friend understood her amateur status. The toys looked dangerous to her. She joked that she would surely need a licence to operate such heavy machinery.

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She had no doubt that any attempt to wield one of these gadgets would result in a totally humiliating trip to the accident and emergency department. Her history with sex toys, she says, is not that satisfying. On a destination hen-do to Amsterdam, fuelled on advocaat, the group dared each other to buy intimate accessories and peekaboo boudoir apparel. In the frenzied dash for the morning flight, all this erotica somehow ended up shoved into her suitcase.

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When the gaggle of hungover gals staggered down to the Heathrow arrivals hall, it was to see their R-rated accoutrements slowly circling on the baggage carousel. Her bag zip had split, spilling its very private contents. Mortified, they lurked furtively on the fringe of the sniggering crowd until it thinned out sufficiently to retrieve their risque booty. The experience did cure all sexual inhibitions, mainly because she reckoned she would be celibate for the rest of her life.

But there was more humiliation in store. A few weeks later, she arrived home to hear a continuous knocking sound coming from her upstairs bedroom. Fearing an intruder, she waited on the street until the police arrived. The male officers duly apprehended one of the Amsterdam purchases which had gone off in her nightstand and was noisily vibrating against the empty wooden drawer.

Knock, knock, who is there? Mortification, she writes. Two of her girlfriends endured even more toe-curling moments. When Suzie fiancé parents were visiting, her labrador bounded into the living room with a huge, veined plastic phallus between its teeth, which it promptly started gnawing at the feet of her prospective father-in-law.

Female Masturbate Mainstream Acceptance

Even worse, Helen wore her ben-wa love balls on a flight to Paris for a romantic rendezvous. Only the balls were made of chrome, which set off the metal detector, thereby triggering the Most Embarrassing Airport Security Search ever. Kathy Lette thinks Helen is in a nunnery now. Female masturbation has gone mainstream.

The global sex toy market is estimated to be worth up to 50 billion US dollars, or 73 billion Australian dollars, annually, according to market research published this year. Celebrity sex toy brands promoted by Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Lily Allen, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria and others have helped boost acceptance.

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Romantasy novels, the hottest trend in the literary world, are basically books that bang on about banging mythical creatures, including dragons, vampires, goblins and gargoyles, with themed toys to match. With more than 52 per cent of women now admitting to using sex aids, Kathy Lette clearly felt she needed to improve her skill set. When a friend suggested they attend a demo, her curiosity was aroused, literally.

Sex Shop Demonstration Advice Caution

In a Kings Cross sex shop, a saleswoman promised to create her erotic portfolio. She then demonstrated a mind-boggling assortment of suction cups, clips, clamps, butterfly strap-ons, love eggs and oscillation duo balls. For any woman with a weak pelvic floor, Kathy Lette advises caution. She imagines ben-wa balls falling out in a staff meeting, forcing you to pretend to be a player of miniature bowling.

The saleswoman then suggested a state-of-the-art vibrator which is totally realistic. Kathy Lette joked: What? It climaxes, coughs, farts, goes limp then switches off? The saleswoman explained that thanks to 3D printing, a man can now create an exact replica of his own appendage, complete with the veins, contours and skin tones that are particular to him.

Apparently, this is some men idea of a romantic gift. Kathy Lette says flowers and chocolates are also nice, fellas. Yes, the social acceptance of female sexual pleasure is empowering, she writes, but designing her own erotic portfolio was starting to sound like a hard day work at the orifice. When she arrived home, her boyfriend greeted her with a glass of wine.

Her bubble bath was run and a curry was cooking. And do you know what? Sometimes a kiss, a cuddle and a candle-lit dinner can hit just the right spot.