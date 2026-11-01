MSC World Europa Yacht Club Review: Seven Nights in a Ship Within a Ship

A cruise rookie spends seven nights in the MSC Yacht Club aboard MSC World Europa, one of the world's largest passenger ships, sailing the Mediterranean via France, Italy and Malta. The review covers priority boarding, butler service, exclusive dining and excursions, plus one hiccup in Rome.

A cruise rookie spent seven nights at the pointy end of the MSC World Europa, one of the world's largest passenger ships, sailing the Mediterranean via France, Italy and Malta.

The voyage began on a nippy Friday afternoon at Port de Barcelona, where the navy-blue carpet and golden logos were rolled out under a gazebo-style tent for members of MSC Yacht Club. The giant cruise terminal is dwarfed by the ship, which for the next week would be a luxury home. For a first cruise, it was starting at the top.

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Yacht Club Luxury Amenities

MSC Cruises pioneered the ship within a ship concept with Yacht Club, which is similar to business class on a plane or a boutique hotel inside a larger hotel. It is aimed at those who have paid a premium, featuring dedicated dining options, a lounge, rooftop pool area, concierge and butler service. All the facilities of a big ship remain at your disposal, with the chance to escape to the more exclusive confines towards the bow.

The special treatment begins with priority boarding. Luggage is handled politely but firmly, while others who might want a shortcut are served elsewhere, and passengers are whisked through security into a lounge in the terminal. The MSC for Me app is already installed and the booking number linked, so check-in is a matter of taking a selfie and handing over a passport.

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Next comes the tough decision of which bonus bottle to select for the minibar, with a red chosen over the tempting vodka, and whether to sample another biscuit when the butler returns with passport, cruise card and wristband. The MSC World Europa is 333.3 metres long, has 16 passenger decks, room for 6762 passengers and more than 2000 crew.

There are 30-odd food and drink spots, enough pools to soak in a new one each day for a week, and plenty of entertainment, activities and shopping opportunities. After having the cruise card scanned at the emergency assembly point, the next perk is revealed: Yacht Club passengers get priority in the lifts when accompanied by a butler. Deck 19 is the proper introduction to Yacht Club.

Dining And Suite Comforts

With panoramic views, a steady stream of drinks and nibbles and music tinkling, the Top Sail Lounge is a pleasant place to relax when it is too chilly for the rooftop pool area. The restaurant is a spiral staircase away, and the next week will be a test of how many three-course meals one stomach can actually stomach. Inside the state room, a deluxe suite on deck 21, are 10 chocolate-covered strawberries and a bottle of Fontanafredda Asti on ice.

The red is yet to arrive, but the butler explains the drinks in the minibar are included in the package and will be restocked; the first snacks are free but not any replacements. Room service is included, although it seems a shame to bounce around the suite solo when there is so much ship to explore. And is it wrong that the favourite thing the butler said was that four pieces of ironing were free?

Speaking of things you cannot get at home, the butler and concierge help sort out a schedule of specialty dining and entertainment for the evenings, and an early massage on a sea day towards the end of the cruise. On the first night, the sunset over Barcelona is absorbed from the restaurant and lounge, but honestly, it takes a while to realise the ship is under way.

Was it the bubbles, punch and wine, jet lag or the fact the enormous vessel glides so slowly and smoothly out of port? Probably all three. The late show, a Broadway-style revue, is viewed from rows reserved for Yacht Club passengers, and the queue at the lift is cut on the return to the stateroom. Sweet.

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On waking, the French coast is a ghostly pre-dawn shadow outside the window. With this, the appeal of cruising becomes clearer. DIY holidays have been loved, but lugging suitcases from place to place gets tedious. The ship's main breakfast buffet is wandered down to, and while the options are plentiful and queues do not seem bad, the lure of the view draws the cruiser back to the Yacht Club.

Marseille's firefly lights evolve into pastel buildings in the limestone hills as waiters hover with bread, pastries and coffee. The Top Sail Lounge serves as the meeting point for excursions, both Yacht Club exclusives and those with other passengers. A butler is on hand for escort duties and moves past the general population to forge a path towards the priority lane if there is a crowd.

Exclusive Shore Excursions

The first two excursions are Yacht Club exclusives; the groups are small enough to fit into minivans and leave before other buses load up. The first takes in Avignon before sampling the divine wines of Chateauneuf-du-Pape in a vineyard that dates back to the 14th century. The second, in Italy, takes in a pesto-making masterclass near Genoa before taking the winding roads to Portofino, a place tour buses cannot reach.

The experiences offer stunning sights, and insights, into the regional histories and delicious food, and the guides make sure everyone is back to the ship on time. Yacht Club's priority boarding is also a winner. In Marseille, the group tags along with the masses until someone spots a butler and waves them forward.

It feels slightly embarrassing, and the first time they avoid eye contact and waltz through, but by day three, after the coach hurtled down a rainy highway from Rome to make it to the port on time, it was a relief to get on board straight away. The excursion to Rome is the only time any real hitches are noticed.

Colosseum Entry Issues

Entry to the Colosseum requires photo ID, and while those from the larger area were reminded before leaving the ship, no one had mentioned it to the Yacht Club members until they were on the bus. After a few moments of fear that some might miss out, it was fixed either by the passenger finding a photo of their passport on their phone or having one sent from the ship.

The other time there was a problem, when one of the new Canadian friends required a trip to hospital, but the crew and